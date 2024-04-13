Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners Fund Wrap Up: Rachael Blackmore aims for £250K target at Aintree

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore
Rachael Blackmore is trying to raise £250K for injured jockeys

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore will complete her attempt to raise £250K for injured jockeys' charities at this week's Aintree Grand National Festival...

  • Rachael's SWF Fund stands at £210K

    • Rachael Blackmore will aim to raise her target of £250K for injured jockeys charities when Betfair's 'Serial Winners Fund' draws to a close on Grand National day.

    Betfair launched its one-of-a-kind charity initiative to benefit both the 'Injured Jockey Fund' and the 'Irish Injured Jockeys' on Betfair Chase Day last November and the plan has always been that it would reach its finale at Aintree.

    Blackmore: I'm proud of Betfair SWF

    The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) was founded in 1964 following the devastating accidents to Tim Brookshaw, and then Paddy Farrell in the 1964 Grand National. Both falls resulted in career ending injuries.

    The Fund has helped thousands of jockeys and their families and has paid out more than £22m in grants and charitable expenditure of £75m. The Fund has annual running costs of circa £5m.

    It is a cause close to Rachael Blackmore's heart and, ahead of Aintree this week, she said:

    "The Serial Winners Fund is such a generous initiative run by Betfair throughout the season in support of the Injured Jockeys Fund in Ireland and UK, it's one that I am very proud to have been a part of. This really is a substantial donation and will support the vital work they carry out helping jockeys in all areas of their lives''.

