Serial Winners Fund Wrap Up: Rachael Blackmore aims for £250K target at Aintree

Rachael Blackmore will aim to raise her target of £250K for injured jockeys charities when Betfair's 'Serial Winners Fund' draws to a close on Grand National day.

Betfair launched its one-of-a-kind charity initiative to benefit both the 'Injured Jockey Fund' and the 'Irish Injured Jockeys' on Betfair Chase Day last November and the plan has always been that it would reach its finale at Aintree.

Betfair kicked-off the fund with an initial £100,000 donation and added a further £5,000 (£10k for per Cheltenham winner) every time Rachael Blackmore rode a winner.

For the Cheltenham Festival in March, Betfair doubled their contributions to £10K for each Blackmore winner.

The fund currently stands at £210,000 and, with Blackmore heading to the course where she became the first woman to win the Grand National in 2021, hopes are high that she will reach the £250K mark.

Blackmore: I'm proud of Betfair SWF

The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) was founded in 1964 following the devastating accidents to Tim Brookshaw, and then Paddy Farrell in the 1964 Grand National. Both falls resulted in career ending injuries.

The Fund has helped thousands of jockeys and their families and has paid out more than £22m in grants and charitable expenditure of £75m. The Fund has annual running costs of circa £5m.

It is a cause close to Rachael Blackmore's heart and, ahead of Aintree this week, she said:

"The Serial Winners Fund is such a generous initiative run by Betfair throughout the season in support of the Injured Jockeys Fund in Ireland and UK, it's one that I am very proud to have been a part of. This really is a substantial donation and will support the vital work they carry out helping jockeys in all areas of their lives''.

