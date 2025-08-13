Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner eyes up two cracking bets for the Racing League on Thursday

Our tipster looks to follow up Tuesday's 11/1 double

Williams, Ward and Whelan can prove Windsor winners

Back improving Bay to complete rapid hat-trick

It is a big night by the Thames for jockey Trevor Whelan who appears to have a strong book of rides for the Wales & The West team on another night of competitive Racing League action at Windsor.

The Irish rider partners Night On Earth in the opening sprint for trainer Ian Williams hoping to end a sequence of rides for the Alvechurch handler which has yet to yield a winner on the level from 20 attempts.

In fairness to Whelan, he did steer Aqwaam into the places in last year's Cesarewitch so it hasn't been a completely fruitless association, but link ups with the selection, Saturday's Shergar Cup winner Night Breeze and Silent Age represent a great chance to end the hoodoo here.

Of the trio, Night On Earth will probably be the biggest price but, with four places on offer, looks worth playing on the back of a fine effort at Haydock behind the thriving Spring Is Sprung on a Sunday Series card at the weekend.

The key to the seven-year-old's chance is his gate speed and in each of his last four outings he has been the quickest to reach the 20mph metric provided by RaceIQ.

That ability to dominate could be tested here as he faces some pace pressure, but if Whelan can nick a length or two at the stalls he could be a tough proposition to reel in.

Night On Earth has won three times when returning to the track within seven days so the quick turn around should be no concern, while he boasts form figures of 42132 when racing between a rating of 60 and 69 so ought to be very competitive off 67 at this level.

Recommended Bet Back Night On Earth each-way in the 17:00 at Windsor @ SBK 6/1

The decision to drop Shady Bay in trip to ten furlongs has proved a masterstroke by Lambourn handler Tom Ward and his daughter of New Bay looks to have bright prospects of completing a hat-trick.

Wins at Nottingham (endorsed by the runner-up scoring next time) and then with authority upped in grade at Newbury last time have stamped the selection as an improving filly who may still be ahead of the handicapper.

Clearly fast ground and a flattish track suit well and the only slight reservation about her chance is the fact Alec Voikhansky is claimed to ride at Ffos Las so can't maintain a highly successul association.

Recommended Bet Back Shady Bay each-way in the 17:30 at Windsor @ SBK 5/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday racing tips here!