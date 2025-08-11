Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies improving handicapper to strike in Scottish Trophy

Sam Turner

Hamilton, 19.10 - Back Danger Bay @ 15/44.75

 

The Hamilton Park Scottish Trophy Handicap has attracted a quartet of progressive three-year-olds from leading stables and a solid case can be built for any of them to lift this Class 3 prize.

However, the decision by connections of Danger Bay to sidestep two entries at Goodwood could pay off with the son of New Bay fancied to continue his education with another victory at the Scottish venue.

The Ed Bethell-trained colt, from the same family as 1,000 Guineas winner Virginia Waters, made his debut in a low key four-runner novice at Haydock last year and many that watched him push the now 93-rated Hawksbill all the way, probably felt they were watching a nice future prospect for the first time.

Castle Stuart, a two-time scorer for Karl Burke since, was third that day just ahead of recent Haydock winner Sir Paul Ramsey so, for a minor evening event last August, the form has proved to be reliable.

Danger Bay looked like he needed the outing at Carlisle on his comeback but confirmed the promise of his first two smarts with a smooth maiden success over course and distance in June and I like the fact the selection has already rubber stamped his effectiveness at a track which can take a little knowing. 

Recommended Bet

Back Danger Boy to win the 19:10 at Hamilton

SBK15/4

Hamilton, 19.40 - Back Sir Garfield each-way @ 5/23.50

 

My regular reader will know that Sir Garfield was the pick for a Pontefract handicap last week and, given he wasn't beaten far in second on his first try on the track, it could be worth following him now he is returned to a familiar venue.

Two starts at Hamilton have seen the selection win and finish second by narrow margins and many a handicapper thought his effort in chasing home a resurgent Novello Lad was a new career best effort for the son of James Garfield.

I liked the way he hit the line that day after becoming outpaced on the turn and the stiff climb to the line that the straight track at Hamilton presents could see him back in the winner's enclosure here.

Recommended Bet

Back Sir Garfield in the 19:40 at Hamilton

SBK5/2

