Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 10/1 Racing League fancy

Three-year-old gelding Gloriously Sassy remains unexposed from a rating of 79 in only his third start in handicap company.

The maiden winner was too keen on handicap debut behind Wicked at Sandown in May, but was able to fare much better when beaten only half-a-length at Redcar in his latest start, upped 1lb for that third-placed effort.

In his second start in a novice event at Catterick, the son of Cotai Glory finished a respectable third behind now 85-rated Monsieur Fudge, with now 92-rated Tawasol in second, the form of which has been franked. He could prove better than his current mark suggests for Karl Burke and is one to note under Clifford Lee, capable of showing further progression.

Proven over this trip, Gloriously Sassy can make the frame at odds of 13/27.50 and warrants consideration as he seeks a second career success.

Recommended Bet Back Gloriously Sassy E/W in 18:00 Windsor SBK 13/2

Once narrowly beaten at Group Three level during his juvenile campaign, Inishfallen, who was rated as high as 102 earlier in his career, is dropping in class following a respectable effort in a competitive Windsor handicap earlier this week in which he finished fifth behind Chief Mankato, a gelding that had finished behind him previously.

The four-year-old had been beaten only two-lengths by Badri from the same mark of 88 in his run prior when equipped with first-time cheekpieces, having previously achieved a sixth-placed finish in first-time blinkers at Ascot.

Earlier this season, the Brian Meehan-trained contender hadn't been seen to the best of his ability, but his recent efforts provide hope that he still retains plenty of ability and he should be able to pose a threat from his current rating.

Last September, Inishfallen was narrowly beaten by the useful First Folio in a Yarmouth handicap, going close to returning to the winners' enclosure for the first time since his maiden success at Kempton in June 2023. He is winless since, despite performing at a high level against tough opposition, but he could be ready to strike again having returned to form recently.

Recommended Bet Back Inishfallen in 18:30 Windsor SBK 5/1

In this 7f Listed contest, course-and-distance winner Super Sox is one to note representing the Paddy Twomey operation. The four-year-old filly won this race 12 months ago, beating Dance Night Andday by a length-and-three-quarters, before finishing third and fourth respectively in two Group Three contests.

In the Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary last September, Super Sox couldn't land a blow on runaway leader Matilda Picotte, the eventual second, and was passed by the fast-finishing surprise winner, 40/141.00 chance Without Words, who had previously won over a mile, late on. Her jockey, Billy Lee, reported she had lost her footing during the race on that occasion, too, and excuses could be made.

In her subsequent start at the Curragh, when lining up in the Renaissance Stakes, the daughter of Showcasing didn't break well, losing lengths at the start. She was able to recover and make up some ground late on, beaten only a length-and-three-quarters at the finishing post, therefore was able to perform with credit considering her slow beginning.

Things haven't gone her way so far at Group Three level, but she has shaped as a capable performer in that grade and should still possess more than enough class to win a Listed contest. She wasn't seen to best effect when eighth in a Listed Naas contest on her return to action last month, in her first run following a 297-day break, but her rider reported she hit three ridges in-running, and she didn't appear comfortable during the race, perhaps needing the experience following an absence.

If she is able to take a step forward from her latest outing, Super Sox should be ready to strike once again and record successive wins in this Listed event. A likeable filly, who has the scope for further improvement in only her eighth career start and is proven at this level, she makes the most appeal at odds of 17/29.50.

Recommended Bet Back Super Sox E/W in 18:52 Cork SBK 17/2

Charlie Johnston-trained gelding Urban Sprawl had been in great form earlier this year, performing consistently well including in tough, competitive handicaps at huge odds. He's only 2lb above his last winning mark and, although he hasn't been at his best in recent efforts, he is capable of posing a threat from his current rating in this class.

In April, he finished a respectable fourth in a higher class contest to Bullet Point, now rated 14lb higher on a mark of 103, before matching that finishing position at the same venue, defying odds of 50/151.00 behind now 116-rated Fox Legacy, who is 26lb higher than on that occasion. Urban Sprawl also ran well on the Knavesmire when a length-and-a-half behind Old Cock in another competitive contest, proving his capabilities on a going day.

The likeable five-year-old should be able to put in a bold bid from a workable mark under Andrew Mullen, holding strong each-way claims.

Recommended Bet Back Urban Sprawl E/W in 19:00 Windsor SBK BSP

Well-bred Wootton Bassett filly Island Hopping is out of Heaven Of Heavens, a sister to Magical and Rhododendron, and relation to dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin.

She caught the eye in the paddock ahead of her debut run at Newmarket, and, although she was unable to make a significant impression in a race won by Tabiti, with Zanzoun in second, both subsequent Group Three winners, the Aidan O'Brien-trained contender shed her maiden tag in her following start before performing with credit at the Curragh.

In her final start as a juvenile, Island Hopping was beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by subsequent Oaks runner-up and dual Group One winning Whirl, staying on well over the mile in a race that didn't pan out to suit and also featured Cercene, who was further behind in seventh.

This term, Island Hopping finished third to Wemightakedlongway on her reappearance in the Group Three Salsabil Stakes before matching that position when dropped to Listed company behind stablemate Garden Of Eden.

She was tailed off in the Ribblesdale Stakes having set a scorching pace early on, doing too much to be able to sustain the effort in the closing stages in first-time blinkers, but has fared better in two runs since, including when third to Minnie Hauk in the Irish Oaks. First-time cheekpieces were applied in her latest start in Classic company, and remain on as she seeks black-type success here.

Considering some of the form she has already shown during her career, as well as her exceptional pedigree, the best may be yet to come from Island Hopping and it could be too early to give up on her.

Recommended Bet Back Island Hopping in 19:22 Cork SBK 11/5

Trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam, six-year-old gelding Claymore is one to note at generous odds of 10/111.00 in the finale at Windsor.

From a mark 4lb higher than his previous success at Newmarket last month, Claymore can be competitive under Silvestre De Sousa, capable of making his presence felt in this field. He's dropping in trip once again having been seen over a mile-and-a-half on Shergar Cup Day last Saturday, returning to the distance over which he finished seventh to Andaleep in his previous Racing League appearance.

On that occasion at Yarmouth, Claymore was slowly away from the stalls and had to play catch up from the outset, appearing to still have plenty of running left in the closing stages but never in a position from which he could threaten or have a significant impact on the race.

A classy contender on his day, Claymore can fare much better with a more favourable run and return to form.

Recommended Bet Back Claymore E/W in 20:00 Windsor SBK 10/1

