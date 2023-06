One last set of multis from our team!

Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake and more provide bets

Tony Calvin's double

As I have only tipped two horses in my main column, Saturday's multi is rather obvious!

We are getting six places for Saint Lawrence in the Wokingham at 17:00 though, and five for Lion Of War in the 17:35, so I am happy to have an each-way double on that pair.

Good luck.

Kevin Blake's double

The daughter of Expert Eye impressed in a barrier trial at Naas a few weeks ago that has already worked out well and backed that up on the track by making a winning debut at Limerick just 10 days ago.

Last season saw him gain the biggest win of his career when hammering Pyledriver by 4¼ lengths in the Coronation Cup over this distance and if he can repeat something like that level of form he will prove to be very difficult to beat.

Dave Ord of SportingLife.com's double

He sprang a huge surprise when making a winning debut in the Chesham over course-and-distance on debut last season and Holloway Boy can outrun his odds again in the Jersey.

Forget his reappearance in that strange 2000 Guineas and this represents a drop in class. He was set to shake up Auguste Rodin in the Futurity at Doncaster last season before wandering around in the final quarter of a mile having performed with credit in good two-year-old races after that debut win. He's interesting.

He's been running himself into form this season and with cheekpieces on for the first time Khanijar can go close in the Wokingham.

The nature of the race will suit this strong-travelling type who did well to get as close as he did in a tactical affair at Hamilton last time. He now finds himself only two pounds above his last winning mark and is more unexposed than most.

Mark Milligan's double

Wellington has run well to be placed behind one of the world's top sprinters in Hong Kong on each of his last four starts and faces nothing of that calibre in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. He looks sure to go close under Ryan Moore.

Dawn Rising is lightly raced for his age and his hurdles form compares favourably with his rivals in the closing Queen Alexandra Stakes. This is an extreme test of stamina back on the flat but he shapes as if likely to stay and is a couple of years younger than his main rivals.

Mike Norman's double

A very highly-regarded filly who overcame inexperience to win on her racecourse debut a few weeks ago, and she looks certain to suit this step up in trip for Aidan O'Brien who has won four of the last seven renewals of this race.

It's hard to look beyond Stratum here who is looking to win this race for the third straight year for the genius that is Willie Mullins. Was beaten around five lengths on seasonal reappearance but that will have put him spot on for this, and stepping back up in trip he looks to have every chance of landing the hat-trick.

