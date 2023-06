Ryan Moore on Luxembourg in Prince on Wales's Stakes

No. 5 (12) Born To Rock (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Patrick Weaver: "As a layer, I asked myself why are Born To Rock and Beautiful Diamond so much shorter than the rest - which they were on Monday evening.

"What had they done that the other 15 winners hadn't to justify being around 4/1, 6.611/2 on the Exchange? The answer in Born To Rock's case was 'not much.'

"She made all at Yarmouth under Robert Tart - hugely underrated - and beat three fillies that have run appallingly since. Jiwin was 5th of 10 at Doncaster; Mirroring was last of 10 at Kempton; Mantra was 8th of 10 at Nottingham."

No. 17 (11) Adelaise (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 86

Kevin Blake: "Brought along steadily by O'Brien since joining him, she ran a huge race on just her second outing for him when an unlucky third in the Emerald Mile at the Curragh last month...

"She races off just 1lb higher here and looks particularly well handicapped. This course and distance should suit her well and a big effort should be forthcoming."

No. 4 (2) Jumbly SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "This beautifully bred filly changed hands for a lot of money after winning here last July and everyone was delighted with her comeback run at the Curragh, a race in which she shaped very well in second against a mare that got on the lead and never came back. She will be all the better for the run, and I'd expect a fair amount of improvement here."

No. 4 (1) Luxembourg (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore says: "Even in the absence of Desert Crown, this is clearly a top-notch Group 1. You have to massively respect the claims of Adayar and My Prospero, and I would expect Bay Bridge to be ready to run his best race of the campaign here. Any ease in the ground by Wednesday afternoon would be very much in his favour.

"However, I beat him fair and square in Ireland last time and, although many said I got the run of the race from the front there, I would counter and say that my colt saw Bay Bridge off when challenged and was well on top at the line. When my horse is on his A-game, it will take a very good one to beat him.

"You could argue that Mostahdaf is the over-priced one in here of his best form, but he has to go and do it at the highest level."

No. 6 (29) Awaal (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 105

Mark Milligan: "I'm going to side with Awaal from stall 29. Simon & Ed Crisford's runner is making just his seventh start and proved very progressive as a 3-y-o, winning a novice at Lingfield and signing off with an impressive win in handicap company at Redcar in October.

"On the back of his good 2022 form, Awaal was sent off just 9/2 for the Lincoln at Doncaster in April, where he travelled like the best horse at the weights only to be run out of things by proper soft-ground specialist Migration late in the day."

No. 12 (1) St Vincents Garden (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: " I like Joseph O'Brien's St Vincents Garden, who shaped better than a last of six to Peking Opera would suggest at Navan and showed a very gritty attitude to win at Fairyhouse over 1m4f last time.

"Now, he looks all about stamina and I can see William Buick pressing on from trap one, or sitting behind likely leader Hadrianus. There is some 14/1 in the marketplace, so 15.0 or bigger looks a fair guide price to aim at on the exchange."

No. 12 (15) Johannes Brahms SBK 10/3 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "Ideally, you like to come to Ascot with a juvenile with at least a couple of runs under their belt but this Siyouni colt deserves his shot after his debut win at Naas last month. I am not sure just how strong that Naas form is, though the runner-up came out and finished second to River Tiber, but the fact he is here tells you he is reckoned worthy of his place."