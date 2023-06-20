Royal Ascot 21st Jun (1m Hcap) Show Hide Wednesday 21 June, 3.05pm Market rules Back Lay Yerwanthere 6.4 6.6 Adelaise 8.2 8.6 Crystal Caprice 11 13 Tarrabb 10 11.5 Lady Eros 10.5 12 Tamarama 12 13.5 Villanova Queen 18 23 Mukaddamah 23 27 Indian Wish 24 50 Farhh To Shy 26 30 Discretion 28 30 Roman Mist 28 32 Belhaven 32 150 Dont Tell Claire 32 36 Zenga 32 40 Love Interest 22 65 Divine Light 40 65 Golden Spice 110 960 Sly Madam 85 180 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today