8/1 8.80 e-w pick Adelaise set for a big effort

5.0 4/1 My Prospero backed in one of RA's highlights

Plus Kevin's tip for Bet 10 Get 10

Day two at Royal Ascot has the look of an appealing card for punting and hopefully we can land on a winner or two. I have already put up Barnwell Boy in the Windsor Castle Stakes (18:10) as one of my bets of the week in a previous column, so I won't repeat the case here.

No. 17 (11) Adelaise (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 86

The Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap (15:05) is one of the newer additions to Royal Ascot and is a fillies' only handicap for four-year-olds or older.

That is something of an unusual profile for a race at a top meeting, with most fillies being well exposed by the time they get to the middle of their four-year-old year. Looking for one that is still unexposed, or has an angle for potential improvement, is the way forward.

Joseph O'Brien is three-handed in the race and it looks a particularly strong team, but preference at the price is for Adelaise. The four-year-old is a low mileage filly with just seven lifetime runs, five of which came for Martyn Meade prior to her changing hands for 75,000 guineas at the July Sale at Tattersalls last year.

Brought along steadily by O'Brien since joining him, she ran a huge race on just her second outing for him when an unlucky third in the Emerald Mile at the Curragh last month.

She was travelling well with no where to go in behind the leaders and only found open country when making a big switch in direction a furlong out. She finished off notably well, but couldn't quite get to the leaders.

She races off just 1lb higher here and looks particularly well handicapped. This course and distance should suit her well and a big effort should be forthcoming.

No. 6 (2) My Prospero (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The Prince of Wales's Stakes (16:20) is always one of the highlights of this meeting and the 2023 renewal looks to be well up to scratch. Strong cases can be made for all the leading contenders, but the one that makes the most appeal to me at the prices is the William Haggas-trained My Prospero.

The four-year-old is still relatively unexposed having had just seven runs and is even more unexposed over this trip. He has only had two runs over the trip, winning a Group 2 at Saint-Cloud and finishing a close third to Bay Bridge in the British Champions Stakes off the back of a break.

There was abundant promise to be taken from his reappearance run in the Lockinge, as he helped force the overly-strong pace in the middle part of the race and paid for it late on, eventually finishing 2¾ lengths fourth to Modern Games. That run should put him spot on for this and he looks to have a great chance.

