Royal Ascot & Euro 2024 Tips: A 20/1 Racing and Football double for Wednesday
Mike Norman is back for another go at finding a Royal Ascot/Euro 2024 double, with Wednesday's selections worth backing as single but combining for an 18/1 multiple...
-
Potentially smart Highbury can sore at Royal Ascot
-
Switzerland look to have too much quality for Scotland
-
Mike fancies a 20/121.00 racing and football double on Wednesday
-
Bet safely at Royal Ascot - read more here
-
Head over to the Euro 2024 HUB for the best tips and previews everyday
Royal Ascot - 15:05
Back Highbury to Win @ 15/4
It was impossible not to be impressed with the manner of Highbury's maiden victory at Leopardstown last month, a race in which he went off a very strong 11/102.11 favourtie to beat a horse who had finished ahead of him on debut just a few weeks earlier.
The market was proved correct as the 3yo Galileo colt sauntered to a seven and a half length victory after travelling strongly throughout the race, with the faster surface (officially Good, compared to Soft on debut) seemingly one reason for the impressive manner in which he quickened clear at the end of the 1m4f contest.
Admittedly after just two runs Highbury is all about potential at this stage, but he could easily have stacks of improvement to come on just his third outing now stepped up to 1m6f.
Ryan Moore has elected to rider stablemate Illinois, not surprisingly given his proven Group form, but I sense Highbury will be the one taking higher rank as the season progresses, hopefully starting with victory on Wednesday.
Scotland v Switzerland - 20:00
Switzerland to Win & BTTS - Yes @ 10/34.33
Scotland were awful in their opening-game 5-1 defeat to Germany on Friday night, Switzerland couldn't have been more impressive in beating a decent Hungary side 3-1 on Saturday.
The beauty of tournament football is you quickly get a chance to put matters right or back up an impressive performance, and we get both sides of the coin when Scotland play Switzerland in their second Group A game on Wednesday night.
Steve Clarke's men are extremely likely to require at least one win from their two remaining games to have any chance of qualifying to the knockout stage, even if it means finishing third in the group. I anticipate a better performance from Scotland, a more attacking one, and I can see them getting on the scoresheet against the Swiss.
However, I have a gut feeling that Switzerland will be too good on the night and they'll secure qualification with another victory. Murat Yakin's men looked extremely dangerous going forward against Hungary, registering an impressive 15 shots at goal, seven of which were on target, and I just feel that they'll have to much for the Scots in game that sees both teams getting on the scoresheet.
Now read more Royal Ascot tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
2024 Royal Ascot Day One Cheat Sheet: Henry Longfellow Superboost one of seven best bets on Tuesday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/1 Maljoom can kick start Day 1 at Royal Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's best bets for Day 1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 50/1 sprinter to spring a surprise on day one
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Royal Ascot Day One Rides: Solid chance for Twilight Calls if breaking well