Royal Ascot & Euro 2024 Tips: A 20/1 Racing and Football double for Wednesday

Royal Ascot - 15:05

It was impossible not to be impressed with the manner of Highbury's maiden victory at Leopardstown last month, a race in which he went off a very strong 11/102.11 favourtie to beat a horse who had finished ahead of him on debut just a few weeks earlier.

The market was proved correct as the 3yo Galileo colt sauntered to a seven and a half length victory after travelling strongly throughout the race, with the faster surface (officially Good, compared to Soft on debut) seemingly one reason for the impressive manner in which he quickened clear at the end of the 1m4f contest.

Admittedly after just two runs Highbury is all about potential at this stage, but he could easily have stacks of improvement to come on just his third outing now stepped up to 1m6f.

Ryan Moore has elected to rider stablemate Illinois, not surprisingly given his proven Group form, but I sense Highbury will be the one taking higher rank as the season progresses, hopefully starting with victory on Wednesday.

Scotland v Switzerland - 20:00

Scotland were awful in their opening-game 5-1 defeat to Germany on Friday night, Switzerland couldn't have been more impressive in beating a decent Hungary side 3-1 on Saturday.

The beauty of tournament football is you quickly get a chance to put matters right or back up an impressive performance, and we get both sides of the coin when Scotland play Switzerland in their second Group A game on Wednesday night.

Steve Clarke's men are extremely likely to require at least one win from their two remaining games to have any chance of qualifying to the knockout stage, even if it means finishing third in the group. I anticipate a better performance from Scotland, a more attacking one, and I can see them getting on the scoresheet against the Swiss.

However, I have a gut feeling that Switzerland will be too good on the night and they'll secure qualification with another victory. Murat Yakin's men looked extremely dangerous going forward against Hungary, registering an impressive 15 shots at goal, seven of which were on target, and I just feel that they'll have to much for the Scots in game that sees both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Recommended Bet Back Highbury to win 15:05 RA & Switzerland Win/BTTS - Yes v Scotland SBK 20/1

