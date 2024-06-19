Royal Ascot & Euro 2024 Tips: a 13/2 Racing and Football treble for Thursday
Aidan O'Brien has some well-fancied runners at Royal Ascot on Thursday, while England look for another victory at Euro 2024 when they face Denmark. Mike Norman fancies at 13/2 treble...
-
Aidan O'Brien has a strong hand on Thursday
-
England should outclass Denmark
-
Mike's treble pays around 13/27.50
-
-
Royal Ascot - 14:30 & 16:25
Back Whistlejacket & Kyprios (double pays 7/24.50)
The handicaps at Royal Ascot on Thursday look devilishly hard, with one of them being around 9/110.00 the field! You're a braver man than me if you're putting up a selection from one of those races in a multiple. Good luck.
So instead then I like the look of the Aidan O'Brien hotpots on Thursday, namely Whistlejacket in the 14:30 and star stayer Kyprios in the Gold Cup at 16:25.
The claims of both are obvious. Whistlejacket was beaten on debut, though he ran a very respectable race behind Tuesday's well-fancied Coventry Stake runner Cowardofthecountry when the O'Brien stable we're hardly in flyng form. He won impressively next time out and this fast 5f looks ideal for him in what looks a pretty average Norfolk Stakes.
Kyprios of course is a multiple Group 1 winner around staying trips and indeed won this race in 2022 as a 4yo. He didn't get chance to defend his crown due to injury last year, but he's seemingly back to his best now and goes in to this contest on the back of two smooth victories this term.
The O'Brien double looks rock solid to these eyes.
Denmark v England - 20:00
England to Win @ 7/101.70
The critics were out in force after England's 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday night, but to my own surprise I wasn't one of them!
A little perspective is needed I feel. It was the first game of the campaign, against a very decent Serbia side. England won, recorded a clean sheet, received no yellow cards and no injuries. Job done I say.
Could the performance have been better? Of course it could. Bet let's be honest, after the first 30 minutes probably every England fan in the country was drooling at just how good England were. Yes we lost control of the game once Serbia found a way into it, but we rarely looked like conceding and overall I think it was a job well done.
Against Denmark I think England will be better for much longer. Harry Kane and Phil Foden were kept quiet by Serbia and you'd have to think that they can only get better. I'll be surprised if Gareth Southgate doesn't start with the same XI to be honest, and if so, then with just a little bit more composure, a few more chances created, then I can see England winning this game quite comfortably.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
