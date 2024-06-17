Royal Ascot

Lucky 15 Tips for Day One at 2024 Royal Ascot: Tipman's over 3200/1 four-fold for Tuesday

Royal Ascot
Tipman Tips have a Lucky 15 for Tuesday at Royal Ascot

For each day of this week's Royal Ascot meeting, Tipman Tips will provide a Lucky 15, with Tuesday's four selections coming to combined odds of just over 3200/1...

14:30 Royal Ascot - Back Big Rock @ 9/25.50

Big Rock is a previous course and distance winner last season when landing a group 1 here and made his reappearance at Newbury LTO when probably in need of the run. Is entitled to strip fitter here and should come on for that run and show some of the promise of his 3 year old season last year. Extremely consistent type and has a serious chance here.

15:05 Royal Ascot - Back Catalyse @ 11/112.00

Catalyse a winner on debut and done it while looking very green. He will of learned an awful lot from that and should be able to take another step forward here today. James Doyle had a pick of 3 here and sticks with this one which tells its own story, and he's been in really good form of late. Looks a nice bit of value at the prices.

15:05 Royal Ascot - Back Pied Piper @ 13/27.50

Pied Piper for Gordon Elliot comes here after a decent season over the jumps and was unlucky when 6th in this race a few years ago meeting trouble in running. This looks like it's been a target all season and he clearly has a bit of class and we know he will stay all day.

18:15 Ascot - Back A Piece Of Heaven

Recently purchased by Joseph O'Brien, A Piece Of Heaven has shown consistent levels of performance and remains still quite unexposed for this level so is open to further improvement. Stays this trip all day and looks on a really good mark, won on debut and reappearance at Leopordstown and should strip fitter again today.

Recommended Bet

Back Tipman's Day One Royal Ascot Lucky 15

SBK3200/1

Listen to Racing Only Bettor's 2024 Day One Royal Ascot Preview...

Now read more content in our Royal Ascot HUB

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

