Captain Guinness big chance in Fortria title defence

Inthepocket makes his debut over fences

No. 2 Coming Up Easy (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

This looks like a good maiden hurdle, as you would expect at this time of year. Coming Up Easy finished third in his point-to-point for Sam Curling, and he had his first run for Henry in a bumper at Navan in March.

He's schooling nicely at home, so we hope that he can run a nice race now here, on his debut over hurdles. He's nicely bred, he's a half-brother to Pencilfulloflead and we're looking forward to getting him going over hurdles now.

No. 15 Kudasheva (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 113

Kudasheva has been a little bit frustrating so far, because we know that she has more ability than she has been showing on the track.

She finished third behind Grangeclare West and Firm Footings on her first run over hurdles at Navan last November, but she hasn't built on that in three more runs in maiden hurdles.

This will be her first run in a handicap, and Henry is fitting a tongue-tie for the first time, so we hope that that will see her step forward. She was well beaten at Tramore last time, but she has come out of the race well. She's in good order at home and we hope that she can run a better race now.

No. 6 She's A Fine Wine (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: -

She's A Fine Wine was good in winning her maiden hurdle at Limerick last time. She had won a bumper for Olly Murphy at Southwell in March, but that was her first run over hurdles, and she did it well. She was very professional.

This is a good contest, as you would expect for a Grade 3. Dee Capo is also a bumper winner and was equally impressive in winning his maiden hurdle. It should be a good race, but I hope that She's A Fine Wine can run a big race.

No. 4 Bob Olinger (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Bob Olinger's homework has been all positive, and we hope that he can bring that to the track now.

He didn't win last season, but he only ran three times, and he finished second in this race on his first run last season. We think we have him back now too, he seems to be in really good order.

It's another good race though, Home By The Lee beat us in the race last year, and Zabahiyr is obviously a classy horse who has race fitness on his side, and Sire Du Berlais is the Stayers' Hurdle winner and the Liverpool Hurdle winner. But if Bon Olinger can run his race, he could put it up to all of them.

No. 2 Captain Guinness (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Captain Guinness is an unbelievable horse. He just always seems to run his race.

He won this race on his return last season, and then he went on and finished second in three Grade 1s, including the Champion Chase, when he chased Energumene home. After Cheltenham, he finished second behind Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown

It's not ideal that we have to give weight to Dysart Dynamo here, but he could be up to the task.

No. 5 Inthepocket SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

A lot of eyes are going to be on this race. It's a fantastic beginners' chase.

Inthepocket is a winner of his point-to-point for Paul Cashman, and he was a high-class novice hurdler last season, finishing off his season by winning the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

He has schooled well at home, and I'm really looking forward to riding him now on his chasing debut.

Most eyes will probably be on Facile Vega, on his chasing debut, and Sa Fureur was a really good novice hurdler last season, and Saint Felicien was a high-class performer two seasons ago, coming here after a long break. But Inthepocket is a really talented horse, and hopefully he will be contesting all these good races during the season.