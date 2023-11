Four chances for Rachael at Navan on Sunday

Ain't That A Shame can go well in Troytown

Spirit Of Legend should take well to fences

No. 13 Look To The West (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Look To The West is a point-to-point winner who is doing some lovely work at home.

She hasn't run in a while, she hasn't run since she won that point-to-point in April 2022, but we have been very happy with her homework, and we are looking forward to getting her started off over hurdles now.

No. 2 Freddie Robdal (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 101

Freddie Robdal goes back over hurdles here for the first time since August 2022.

He has been doing well over fences in the meantime, he won at Tramore in April, and he ran well last time to finish second in a handicap chase at Clonmel off a mark of 105. He's now rated 4lb lower over hurdles than he is over fences, and that gives him a chance. He should have conditions to suit, and I'm hoping that he can run a nice race.

No. 6 Ain't That A Shame (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 145

The Troytown Chase is obviously very competitive, but I hope that Ain't That A Shame can go well.

He could only finish ninth in the Kerry National at Listowel last time, but he made a pretty bad mistake at the third last fence there, and that obviously didn't help. He hasn't had an awful lot of luck, but he did get his beginners' chase win on the board at Gowran in March.

He handles soft ground and he stays three miles, and I hope that he can run well.

No. 7 Spirit Of Legend (Fr) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

This is another intriguing race, there are only seven runners, but it's a high class beginners' chase.

Spirit Of Legend has been going well at home, and he won his maiden hurdle at Navan, so we know that he can go well there. He has been schooling well, and he ran in a point-to-point, so he should take well to jumping fences. Hopefully he can put in a good round of jumping here, because he should be a horse to look forward to throughout the season.

