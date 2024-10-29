Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Hitman to target victory in the Betfair Chase
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls talks to Betfair's Barry Orr about Team Ditcheat's weekend entries and reveals Hitman is heading to the Betfair Chase while Stage Star could seek back-to-back wins in the Paddy Power Gold Cup...
-
Paul Nicholls' exclusive on Team Ditcheat plans
-
Hitman set to run in Betfair Chase next
-
Stage Star will probably run in PP Gold Cup
-
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary...
Paul's Ditcheat Diary 🗒️-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) October 28, 2024
Patience is the key word in Ditcheat at present, plus where Hitman and Stage Star are heading next.@BetfairBarry caught up with Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls for the latest. pic.twitter.com/noSSVzhici
It has been a quiet start to the season for Team Ditcheat but two of the biggest names in Paul Nicholls' yard - Hitman and Stage Star - were in action on Sunday and the Betfair ambassador was encouraged by what he saw.
Hitman to run in Betfair Chase next
After Hitman finished second in the Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree Paul said:
"He's one of those horses that always runs above his level. If we keep running him in nice races, he will pick up plenty of prize money."
As for Hitman's next run, Paul gave Barry an exclusive:
"I suspect his next run will be the Betfair Chase (23 November). We always like to have a runner in that."
Stage Star could be set for PP Gold Cup
As for Stage Star's fourth-place finish in the same race, Paul said:
"I was a bit disappointed to start with [after the race]. But Harry Cobden pointed out to me that he ran off 163 yesterday and was only beaten three lengths. You could look at it and say it was a good solid start to the season.
"It looked to me like Stage Star wanted three miles. He will definitely have an entry in the Paddy Power Gold Cup (16 November) and I will probably run him in that.
"I have to be honest, I thought he would win yesterday but Harry was happy with him and he ran a solid enough race. "
Patience will pay off for Team Ditcheat
Brave Knight ran at Cheltenham for Team Ditcheat on Friday. How did he come out of his race there?
"He's gone to have his soft palate quarterised and come back in the spring," said Paul. "He's a summer horse really.
"I was dying to run Kelif du Berlais on Saturday in the four-year-olds hurdle. But I wasn't going to risk a big horse like him on ground that looked good enough.
"He is down to run on Friday but that will depend on the ground. It looks like being a dry fortnight.
"I am not going to risk young horses. It is a transitional season for us. Patience will pay off in the future."
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
