Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: National Hunt season review, highs and lows

@BetfairBarry @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/llHgSka5Bq -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 28, 2025

The National Hunt season is over and, with 99 winners and more than £2.5m in prize money earned, it has been a successful one for Team Ditcheat.

"It was 100 winners," said Paul, "but we lost one - Captain Bellamy - in the stewards' room."

He added: "We won three Grade 1s, a Coral Gold Cup and a Paddy Power Gold Cup... So it turned out to be a really good season. We can improve, we will improve and we are already looking forward to next season."

Kandoo Kid and Sans Bruit produced highlights

What was the highlight of the season for Paul?

"It is always difficult to pick one. But I did really enjoy winning the Coral Gold Cup with Kandoo Kid. We set our stall out from the start of the season. It was his first run of the season and to produce him fresh to go and do that was great...

"Sans Bruit has been fantastic, winning the Red Rum at Aintree and the Sussex Champion Chase at Plumpton."

"Kandoo Kid falling in the Grand National was one of the lows. But he has come out of that ok and will be back for a busier campaign next season."

Stable jockeys were at the top of their game and Paul said: "Both Harry Cobden and Freddie Gingell had great seasons."

Looking foward to next season...

The season is over but the work never stops at Ditcheat and Paul shared fascinating insights on rest, preparation and recuitment that will take place in the coming weeks and months.

If there is one horse that Paul is looking forward to seeing next season which would it be?

"Caldwell Potter is obviously a very nice one," said Paul. "Kalif Du Berlais is the one I am really, really looking forward to seeing next season. He is a very smart five-year-old.

"I am very excited about my novice chasers for next season too. We are beginning to build up a strong team again... It will soon be October and the start of the new season."

This conversation has been condensed for clarity. Listen to the full episode to hear Paul Nicholls' in-depth comments.