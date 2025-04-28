Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 22/1 Naas pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Monday

Making his second appearance following wind surgery for a yard whose horses are running well generally in recent weeks, four-year-old gelding Curran makes each-way appeal in the hands of in-form Joe Fanning.

The Charlie Johnston-trained son of Gleneagles recorded two successes in novice company over this trip during his debut campaign, but was less effective last term. Despite this, he was able to finish third to now 89-rated Born Rules over this course-and-distance in July, defying odds of 33/134.00 to place from a mark of 82.

Now 10lb lower, having had the benefit of a recent run in which he raced much too keenly, Curran could be worth siding with once again and may be able to return to the form.

The wind op, plus the fitness edge following his reappearance on the back of a 196-day absence recently, should allow him to improve on his most recent outings and he warrants consideration.

Another Charlie Johnston-trained runner to note is Union Island, a son of U S Navy Flag who remains on an unchanged mark of 61 following a narrow defeat over this course-and-distance last week.

The four-year-old gelding has been effective following a quick turnaround in the past, including when recording successive wins within a nine day period in December. He has been able to win twice in the past on his second run following a break, when victorious at Musselburgh last summer, having made one appearance on the back of a 256-day absence, and when recording his second career win at Chelmsford, on his second run after a shorter 64-day break.

Only 4lb above his last winning mark, but without the 3lb claim of Sean D Bowen this time, the mount of Oliver Stammers can be competitive from his current rating as he remains open to further improvement, still capable of showing progression.

Considering his latest effort, Union Island appears ready to strike at a price of 9/25.50.

A Group Two winner in his younger days who was once narrowly beaten at Group One level and by Mr Brightside at Caulfield, experienced nine-year-old I Am Superman makes his 50th career start in this 6f handicap.

On his Turf return at the Curragh last month, he was unable to make any impression when last of the field, but had only been beaten two-lengths on his penultimate strat prior to that race in a Dundalk mile contest, and was only a length behind Tough Talk in his final start of 2024 when on a rating of 99.

Last summer, in a 7f Gowran Park contest, he was narrowly denied by Exquisite Acclaim, 89-rated on the Turf but 3lb higher on the all-weather, when running from a mark of 98, proving he still retains ability.

From a mark of 94 here with 3lb claimer Jamie Powell aboard, I Am Superman is one to note and could be capable of recording a ninth career success. He has proven form in softer conditions and can bounce back to be competitive once again for trainer Michael O'Callaghan.

Three-year-old Mehmas gelding Sir Yoshi brings noteworthy juvenile form into the race and can make his presence felt in this Listed contest.

Whilst he must face older rivals here, Sir Yoshi showed enough potential during his debut campaign to suggest he can progress beyond his current rating of 96 and the fact he has winning form on soft ground, over a horse who appears to prefer softer conditions in Passing Phase, is a huge positive.

The David Marnane-trained youngster finished a close third to Rock N Roll Rocket in a Cork maiden last term, with now 103-rated Powerful Nation, narrowly beaten at Listed level twice and at Group Three level since, in second. He finished a creditable seventh in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, before achieving a fourth-placed finish in a Listed Tipperary contest and placing third to Tropical Storm in a Listed York race.

In the latter contest at the Ebor Festival, Sir Yoshi was only a length-and-a-half behind subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force, who is now rated 112.

Entitled to improve for his return to action when third to Arizona Blaze at Dundalk last month, on his first run following a gelding operation, Sir Yoshi should strip fitter for the outing is in receipt of the weight-for-age allowance as one of two three-year-olds in the contest along with Starspangledbannger filly Unexpected Issues, who has noteworthy maiden form ahead of Heaven's Gate.

At a price of [...], Sir Yoshi can be competitive under Robbie Colgan.