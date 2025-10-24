Paul Nicholls: Zaochen Enki has improved and could run well among my two at Cheltenham

Two runners at Cheltenham for Paul on Friday

Centara a solid jumper but softer ground not to his liking

Zaochen Enki has improved a lot physically and he could run well

Great to be back at Cheltenham

It's good to have runners again at Cheltenham and just sows the winter's starting off. It's never a meeting we've had too many runners, but we've got two on Friday and two Saturday. It's good to get Cheltenham back.

I was always thinking for Centara that the ground would be a bit quicker for him. Normally this meeting it is but with all this rain, although they missed most of it, it's good to soft. It's probably the hardest race he's ever run in, really, so he's got plenty to do at the weights on the ground.

Jay Tidball can't claim 7lb off, but basically, this will be his last run before he gets put away for the winter.

He's a good, solid jumper. He likes going left-handed. As I said, Jay can't claim 7lb in this, or 5lb because of the value of the race. But he's been a fantastic horse, and as I said, we hopefully can use our jumping advantage. He's done amazingly well to win five in the summer, but I suspect after today, if it keeps on raining, he'll be having a holiday.

He's a nice young horse. He won at Wincanton last year on his debut for us. It was a fairly ordinary race but he won very nicely. He then ran okay at Chepstow when he was third, he ran a bit free and a bit green, and he was probably over the top by then.

He's improved a lot physically, but this is throwing him in the deep end a little bit, having had the three runs and now straight in to a competitive handicap at Cheltenham, but he's got no weight at all - 10 stone with Freddie Keighley's 8lb off.

He's very fit and well and we've been amongst the winners this week, so I wouldn't be surprised if he ran okay, but I still don't know whether his handicap mark's good or not, but he could run okay today.

Freddie's a nice young lad. He's got plenty of experience, plenty of racing in all the normal stuff that kids do, with his dad Martin Keighley, who obviously trains, so he's an experienced lad. He's got a handy weight allowance in some of these races, so he's gaining valuable experience, and hopefully we can give him a few winners and get him along the way.

