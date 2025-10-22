Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Cheltenham on Friday including 8/1 pick
Cheltenham stages its first racing of the new jumps season on Friday and Sam Turner has three selections at nice prices...
Join the Club and back Owen hurdler
Jack the lad can solve Prestbury puzzle
Best bet Matata taken to gain revenge on Calico
Cheltenham, 14:25 - Back Cavern Club each-way @ 15/28.50
Cavern Club (Ire)
- J: Alex Chadwick
- T: James Owen
- F: 124271-14
Cavern Club has proved a tremendous dual purpose purchase for current connections and he could put his race fitness and experience to good use here.
Eight hurdle appearances have yielded three victories and the only time the selection has been out of the first four was here back in December last year when the front-running winner Mirabad got loose on the lead and the son of Ribchester was hampered three flights from home by a faller.
The handicapper judged that his latest effort at Market Rasen was one of his best over hurdles, while he also recorded his best performance on the level at Chester when a narrow winner for his local connections there back in June on soft ground.
Cavern Club ran a blinder in a similar handicap at today's venue last November when only picked off late home by Wreckless Eric and this race has been his target for a while.
Cheltenham, 15:00 - Back Jack Hyde each-way @ 8/19.00
Jack Hyde (Ire)
- J: Jonathan Burke
- T: Fergal O'Brien
- F: 43114-15
A free-going type, Jack Hyde did too much in front at Chepstow in the Persian War last time and his chance wasn't helped when the seven-year-old and Krak got racing too far out, meaning the duo were a spent force in the straight.
To Jack Hyde's credit, he was only beaten 13l (Krak was beaten nearer 40) at the line, finishing on the heels of Moneygarrow and Queensbury Boy in third and fourth.
This drop back to two miles should help the Soldier Of Fortune gelding finish off his race a little better and I counted at least four possible pace angles in the line-up which may mean Jonny Burke can enjoy a nice tow into the race rather than forcing the issue.
Cheltenham, 15:35 - Back Matata @ 4/15.00
Matata (Ire)
- J: J. J. Slevin
- T: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies
- F: 40/212133-
With a victory following a 184-day break from the track and a narrow defeat in this race 12 months ago off a 195-day absence, there is every chance this has been the comeback target for Matata for much of the summer.
The seven-year-old renews rivalries with his old adversary Calico and, although saddled with top weight in this event, he has already proved this level is within his capabilities as his figures in Class 2 contests read 22121.
His stable have made a typically bright start to the new season this autumn and look to have their horses well forward. Wednesday's taking bumper winner at Worcester advertised their well-being for those who need further confirmation of the yard's form.
There does look a bit of pace pressure for a horse that historically has been exuberant in front, with the likes of Trapain Law and the interesting Uncle Phil in opposition, but hopefully JJ Slevin can establish the correct rhythm from flagfall and fully showcase the selection's ability.
Recommended bets
