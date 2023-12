Stay Away Fay on Betfair Friday Sandown card

Hermes Allen delights at Newbury

Complete Unknown will make mark on soft ground

Paul enjoyed a lovely double at Newbury on Friday, including Hermes Allen getting off to a winning start over fences:

"Hermes Allen was superb," said Paul. "His first start over fences, in a grade two race, he jumped well and will improve for this fantastic first run. We are delighted with him.

"I will chat with the owners in a few days about what might be next for Hermes Allen... He could even go to Cheltenham next weekend."

Team Ditcheat's other winner at Newbury on Friday was Kandoo Kid and Paul was full of praise:

"The world is at his feet and he is very progressive. There's a three mile handicap at Kempton on 27 December. He might go there."

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs

Could Rubaud run in Fighting Fifth?

The Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day remains the target for Rubaud but Paul said he would be keeping an eye on the declarations for this Saturday's Fighting Fifth at Sandown.

He said: "I'm going to see what enters the Fighting Fifth at Sandown on Saturday.

"It might be tempting if Constitution Hill waits for Boxing Day. But if Constitution Hill runs at Sandown I will definitely wait until Boxing Day to run Rubaud.

"I will study the entries on Monday and see what is in it."

Complete Unknown was undone by ground

On Saturday at Newbury, Emailandy under a penalty acquitted himself well to finish third.

Paul liked what he saw: "I was very pleased with Emailandy who was beaten by two-and-a-half lengths in only his third run. He is progressive and will make it into a very nice horse. Good run."

"Complete Unknown wants soft ground. It was a decent surface on Saturday that ran a bit quick for him. He needs cut in the ground and there will be plenty of opporunities for him over Christmas and New Year."

Stay Away Fay on Betfair card at Sandown

"It is a quietish week. A few are going to Wincanton on Thursday and Him Malaya might win if he runs.

"I'm really looking forward to running Stay Away and Insurrection on the Betfair sponsored card at Sandown on Friday."