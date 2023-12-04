The Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day remains the target for Rubaud but Paul said he would be keeping an eye on the declarations for this Saturday's Fighting Fifth at Sandown.
He said: "I'm going to see what enters the Fighting Fifth at Sandown on Saturday.
"It might be tempting if Constitution Hill waits for Boxing Day. But if Constitution Hill runs at Sandown I will definitely wait until Boxing Day to run Rubaud.
"I will study the entries on Monday and see what is in it."
On Saturday at Newbury, Emailandy under a penalty acquitted himself well to finish third.
Paul liked what he saw: "I was very pleased with Emailandy who was beaten by two-and-a-half lengths in only his third run. He is progressive and will make it into a very nice horse. Good run."
"Complete Unknown wants soft ground. It was a decent surface on Saturday that ran a bit quick for him. He needs cut in the ground and there will be plenty of opporunities for him over Christmas and New Year."
"It is a quietish week. A few are going to Wincanton on Thursday and Him Malaya might win if he runs.
"I'm really looking forward to running Stay Away and Insurrection on the Betfair sponsored card at Sandown on Friday."
Get extra places on Singles and Multiples on selected races on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.