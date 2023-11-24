Paul has four runners at Ascot in Saturday, including another of Ditcheat's big names, as Pic D'Orhy takes on Shishkin in the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase.
He said: "Pic D'Orhy is in great shape. The ground will be perfect for him, it is drying all the time. When he met Shishkin before I don't think we ran to our best.
"I think Pic D'Orhy has improved this season. I have targeted this race and he is ready. He will run very well at Ascot on Saturday."
Blueking D'Oroux runs in the following race and Paul thinks he is a fast improving type.
"At the ratings he has a bit to do. But he is very much an improving horse. He will love the ground and I am sure he wants further than the two miles he has been running over. I think he will run a big race.
"Regents Stroll runs in the bumper and he is a horse we like very much too.
"I also think Farnoge (12:55 at Ascot) will run nicely at Ascot on Saturday. He is a lovely horse and we are looking forward to him running too."
Read Paul Nicholls on Bravemansgame's chances in the Betfair Chase
Read Paul Nicholls on his four runners at Ascot on Saturday
Get a free bet from Betfair on racing multiples this Betfair Chase weekend. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.