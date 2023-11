Ground favours Bravemansgame in Betfair Chase

Pic D'Orhy in great shape for Ascot

Team Ditcheat cannot wait for Betfair Chase

It's the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday and our ambassador's stable star Bravemansgame is the odds-on favourite against last year's winner Protektorat, Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Royal Pagaille.

Paul said: "The Betfair Chase has been a great race for us, with Kauto Star [four wins] and Silviniaco Conte [two wins]. It's probably the biggest race so far this season.

"I am glad to see the ground has dried out in places. It's now soft, good to soft in places. We just didn't want to run Bravemansgame on very heavy ground. He has come on a bundle from Wetherby. We are very happy with him and are pleased that we decided to go to Haydock.

"It is a small field, a valuable prize, and we cannot wait."

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs

Ascot ground looks perfect for Pic D'Orhy

Paul has four runners at Ascot in Saturday, including another of Ditcheat's big names, as Pic D'Orhy takes on Shishkin in the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase.

He said: "Pic D'Orhy is in great shape. The ground will be perfect for him, it is drying all the time. When he met Shishkin before I don't think we ran to our best.

"I think Pic D'Orhy has improved this season. I have targeted this race and he is ready. He will run very well at Ascot on Saturday."

Blueking D'Oroux runs in the following race and Paul thinks he is a fast improving type.

"At the ratings he has a bit to do. But he is very much an improving horse. He will love the ground and I am sure he wants further than the two miles he has been running over. I think he will run a big race.

"Regents Stroll runs in the bumper and he is a horse we like very much too.

"I also think Farnoge (12:55 at Ascot) will run nicely at Ascot on Saturday. He is a lovely horse and we are looking forward to him running too."

