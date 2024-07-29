Glorious Goodwood Day One Tips: Kevin Blake backs Kinross to show the world his quality

Lennox Stakes runner catches Kevin Blake's eye

Beckett horse will thrive in fast-paced race

Kevin backs Kinross to seize opportunity at Goodwood

The summer highlights just keep coming! Glorious Goodwood is upon us and the Group 1 action will soon begin to flow at what is one of the quirkier top tracks in the UK.

The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (15:35) is the main event on day one and while it is fantastic that the top stayer Kyprios takes his chance, it does make the race of less interest in terms of a betting heat. The without the favourite market is likely to be of interest to many and Sweet William is one that would be of interest in that, but in truth my main focus is on one of the supporting races on the card, the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (15:00).

This is always a very exciting contest that generally attracts a high-class field and this year is no different. Audience has to carry a Group 1 penalty for his shock win in the Lockinge Stakes earlier this season and he is joined by fellow Group 1 winners Art Power and Kinross.

Also on show will be the Charlie Appleby-trained Noble Dynasty who has improved from 105 to 115 in his last two starts and looks ready for this step up in grade. The race will also feature the first run in stakes company for the easy winner of the Buckingham Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot, the Ed Walker-trained English Oak.

In terms of how the race is likely to play out, the pace map is glowing red for speed. Audience (5) is a well-established front runner and indeed made the running in this race last year. Pogo (3) is another that likes to push forward to either make the running or race very prominently.

Art Power (6) is a regular front-runner/pace-pushed over six furlongs and has tended to be very forward on the couple of occasions he has tried seven furlongs. Noble Dynasty (7) has tended to race prominently or make the running. All of that should add up to produce a well-run race at the trip.

So, who does a well-run race over this course and distance promise to suit best? I believe the answer is the Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross.

Now, of course, we are dealing with a seven-year-old gelding that has been below his best in his two starts so far this season. It wouldn't be unreasonable to ask the question whether this may be indicative of some deterioration in his capabilities at what is becoming a more advanced age. However, I would offer the mitigation that neither of those starts allowed him the chance to fully prove how much ability he retains.

The first start came in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle on the Tapeta surface, with it being just the third time that Kinross had raced on an artificial surface. Given it was also his first start of the year, it would be tough to judge him too harshly on what was a fine ¾-length to Montassib. His second outing came in the July Cup and he looked to find that test to be too sharp for him on good ground at this stage of his career.

However, he will have no excuses in the Lennox Stakes. Seven furlongs at Goodwood has always seemed to suit him well and any remaining ease in the ground will be a help to him. As well as that, the projected strong pace of the race will also suit him well. He is drawn widest and is likely to drop into cover with a view to striking late as he has so often in his career.

This race is likely to give Kinross the best opportunity he's had this year to show the world how much ability he retains. Whether he'd even need to come back to his very best to win this is open to question, but if he can bounce back to anywhere close to it, he is likely to run a big race at what appeals as being a fair price.