Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing and Paul Nicholls' insight

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Ascot, Wetherby and Down Royal

Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight

Paul Nicholls previews his runners exclusively for Betfair

Tips from Katie Midwinter, Alan Dudman and more experts

Tips Summary

Race Tipster Tip Odds 13:30 Ascot Alan Dudman No Questions Asked Win @ 13/8 2.63 14:05 Ascot Timeform Verdict L'eau Du Sud Win @ 4/1 5.00 14:22 Wetherby Alan Dudman Strong Leader Win @ 13/8 2.63 14:40 Down Royal Katie Midwinter Envoi Allen Win @ 15/8 2.88 14:57 Wetherby Paul Nicholls Pic D'orhy N/A 15:10 Ascot Katie Midwinter Alexei Win @ 7/2 4.50 15:45 Ascot Alan Dudman Henry's Friend Win @ 11/2 6.50

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Playing more towards the top of the market for this weekend and No Questions Asked at 13/82.63 in a small field novices' chase can hopefully get us rolling.

Another painfully thin turnout is what we are used to in these types of races, so it's a good starting point for the Ben Pauling rookie chaser who enjoyed a decent campaign as a novice hurdler last term, taking his rating to 138.

Viroflay steps out of Hunter Chase company in opposition, but No Questions Asked has 2m speed and makes the running and could have too much pace here in what could essentially be a race of tactics with just three rivals. No Questions Asked ran in the Martin Pipe race at the Festival last term, but that turned out to be very much the wrong call as you need a stayer for that.

Over 2m3f on Saturday should be ideal.

Recommended Bet Back No Questions Asked to Win 13:30 Ascot SBK 13/8

Dan Skelton's L'eau Du Sud made great strides over fences as a novice last season, winning four times and also coming in fourth in the Arkle, and he is fancied to garner another victory dropped to handicap company for his seasonal return.

Henry de Bromhead's Special Cadeau is feared most on the back of a resurgent Roscommon second, although plenty of others also make appeal, notably General Medrano, Shakeyatailfeather and Sans Bruit. Last year's winner Martator completes the shortlist.

Recommended Bet Back L'eau Du Sud to Win 14:05 Ascot SBK 4/1

Yorkshire Hurdle time, Grade 2 time, and Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen time. The pair are boasting some serious early season numbers at the moment with the trainer 10-24 at 42% in the past two weeks, with Bowen 16-53 in the same period at 30%.

Strong Leader won the Long Distance Hurdle last November on good to soft for a successful reappearance, and the way to play him this campaign from Murphy might be to target the early "prep" races for stayers - which are often winnable in a desperately weak division.

He was last seen finishing runner-up in the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree and a messy round of jumping hampered his chances.

Potter's Charm clearly is a big danger as a fine novice from last season, but he isn't proven at 3m (yet) and this will be the first run for him since a wind op.

Recommended Bet Back Strong Leader to Win 14:22 Wetherby SBK 13/8

A dual winner of this race, the extremely likeable Envoi Allen can land the hat-trick for Henry de Bromhead in familiar surroundings.

The 11-year-old has been a magnificent horse over the years winning multiple Grade One contests among his 16 career victories and, in his 30th start here, he is the one to beat. On six occasions previously, Envoi Allen has been able to win on his return to action. He's usually one to keep onside when fresh and better ground conditions have also seemed to suit him the most.

With conditions unlikely to be completely against him and the yard in good form, this a great opportunity for him to strike once again and Envoi Allen makes the most appeal as he bids for another victory in the race.

Recommended Bet Back Envoi Allen to Win 14:40 Down Royal SBK 15/8

He's a fantastic horse, all those races he's won for us, Aintree, Ascot, and places like that, he won the Betfair Hurdle, he's a great horse, and he's a great horse fresh, he's won first time up four times.



Loves decent ground, he seems very well at home. Obviously, he's not getting any younger, he's 10-years-old. It's a competitive little race, but I'm very happy with Pic D'orhy, he's in good shape. I can't do any more with him. He had an away day to prepare for this so I can't do any more.



Three miles is open to debate, he's never been three miles so that's the only question, but he stays on very strongly at Ascot over two-and-three-quarter miles, so I don't see it being a problem. It might even bring out some more improvement.

Recommended Bet You can go directly to the Pic D'orhy to Win 14:57 Wetherby betslip here SBK 4/1

Five-year-old gelding Alexei makes only his sixth hurdling start in this competitive handicap, still open to further improvement on the back of an excellent second to Celtic Dino in the Welsh Champion Hurdle. He made a slight error late on, losing some momentum, but travelled into the race best of all and remains on an unchanged mark of 127.

The Joe Tizzard-trained contender impressed in his first couple of starts over obstacles, winning twice at Taunton when beating his rivals by a combined distance of 32-and-a-half-lengths. He wasn't in the same form in his two following outings but had some excuses and bounced back on his reappearance at Chepstow, placing at odds of 10/111.00.

An exciting horse for the season ahead, Alexei makes the most appeal as he has the scope for further improvement, still unexposed in handicap company. He could take another step forward and is one to note in the hands of Brendan Powell.

Recommended Bet Back Alexei to Win 15:10 Ascot SBK 7/2

Henry's Friend at 11/26.50 might be a little weak in the market at the time of writing, but he's the solid handicapper who stays well and his form at Newbury in two runs last term gives him an excellent chance.

Off 143 he is near to handicapped out of it, but his win by 6L in beating Hymac on good to soft came from 138 and off a 5lb higher mark in a race where rivals are not so hot, he looks the bet.