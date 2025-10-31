Saturday Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Three jumping stars to follow for 30/1 treble

Pauling chase debutant will be hard to stop

Strong Leader to continue Murphy's flying start to the season

Alan Dudman has three Saturday horses on ITV for his latest multiple

Playing more towards the top of the market for this weekend and No Questions Asked at 13/82.63 in a small field novices' chase can hopefully get us rolling.

Another painfully thin turnout is what we are used to in these types of races, so it's a good starting point for the Ben Pauling rookie chaser who enjoyed a decent campaign as a novice hurdler last term, taking his rating to 138.

Viroflay steps out of Hunter Chase company in opposition, but No Questions Asked has 2m speed and makes the running and could have too much pace here in what could essentially be a race of tactics with just three rivals. No Questions Asked ran in the Martin Pipe race at the Festival last term, but that turned out to be very much the wrong call as you need a stayer for that.

Over 2m3f on Saturday should be ideal.

Recommended Bet Back No Questions Asked in the 13:30 at Ascot SBK 13/8

Yorkshire Hurdle time, Grade 2 time, and Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen time. The pair are boasting some serious early season numbers at the moment with the trainer 10-24 at 42% in the past two weeks, with Bowen 16-53 in the same period at 30%.

Strong Leader won the Long Distance Hurdle last November on good to soft for a successful reappearance, and the way to play him this campaign from Murphy might be to target the early "prep" races for stayers - which are often winnable in a desperately weak division.

He was last seen finishing runner-up in the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree and a messy round of jumping hampered his chances.

Potter's Charm clearly is a big danger as a fine novice from last season, but he isn't proven at 3m (yet) and this will be the first run for him since a wind op.

Recommended Bet Back Strong Leader in the 14:22 at Wetherby SBK 13/8

Alexei was my antepost selection for the 15:10 earlier this week at 5s and he's now at 7/24.50, which for the treble gives it a boost with a pair of 13/82.63 shots.

Earlier in the week I thought the ground would suit as he won a novice at Taunton last season easily on good ground and returned this year with a solid second in the Welsh Champion Hurdle last time out behind Celtic Dino.

He split the winner and third both rated in the 130s and Alexei remains unchanged from his 127 mark with fitness on his side.

Often keen in his races, he settled better at Chepstow when last seen and could we see him improve on his rating this season.

Recommended Bet Back Alexei in the 15:10 at Ascot SBK 7/2