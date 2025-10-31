Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Newmarket on Saturday

Levey fancied to carry out Expert delivery

Lane can land another Rowley success

Backing Expert Agent isn't necessarily for the faint-hearted given he is a hold up horse running on a track where the speed often holds up, especially over sprint trips.

However, the son of Expert Eye retains a good level of ability judged on his latest effort on the Rowley Mile and he has slipped to an enticing mark with the excellent Sean Levey booked.

Sent off at 40/141.00 for that course and distance outing on 20 September, Expert Agent was anchored in rear by John Egan who was at pains to try and settle the five-year-old who admittedly can be a handful in the early stages.

The duo looked as though they were coming with their run entering the Dip from which point the selection either became temporarily unbalanced or the gap didn't quite materialise sufficiently, requiring that Egan sit still momentarily.

Once Expert Agent found his rhythm again, he charged home to finish within a couple of lengths of winner Photosynthesis, very much suggesting that given the right set up he ought to still be capable of landing a Class 4 sprint of this nature.

Artagnan finished a place behind Stuart Williams' gelding last time and has since won at Chelmsford, while ninth-home Jenever landed a nice Nottingham handicap at 33/1 to further endorse the form.

Recommended Bet Back Expert Agent each-way SBK SP

The sad accident to Clifford Lee has cast a shadow over what should have been another stellar season for trainer Karl Burke.

His number one rider sustained neck injuries from a motorbike crash while on a recent holiday in Scotland and now faces an operation to pin the fractures in the neck injury he suffered as a result of being catapulted over the handlebars when his front wheel became lodged.

It may prove to be a long road back to full fitness for the affable and talented Lee who himself has enjoyed somewhat of a marquee season, and all at Betting.Betfair wish him the very best in his recovery.

In Lee's absence, the likes of Shane Gray and Pierre-Louis Jamin have stepped in and the latter was on the mark with a Group 3 double in France earlier this week.

The duo share duties for Burke in the James Seymour Stakes with Gray partnering Liberty Lane and Jamin aboard his regular mount, Bolster.

Both have plenty of track form on the Rowley Mile, but marginal preference is for Liberty Lane who should appreciate any of the forecast overnight rain and the step back up to a mile-and-a-quarter.

The son of Teofilo, who boasts track stats of 201124, took a step forward from an Ayr outing in September to finish within a couple of lengths of the well-touted Damysus here last time on ground which would probably have been lively enough.

With stablemate Bolster likely to cut out the pace, Liberty Lane should be ideally placed on his quarters to try and strike for victory leaving the Dip.

Recommended Bet Back Liberty Lane SBK 4/1

For those who missed the column published on Wednesday evening, there were three selections posted for Saturday's racing at Ascot with Viroflay 4/15.00 fancied to run well in the 13:30, Martator 6/17.00 backed to land the 14:05 for the second successive year and Alexei 5/16.00 the choice to lift the two-mile handicap hurdle at 15:10.

I also like the claims of Arizona Blaze at 9/25.50 in the 19:41 at Del Mar tonight - especially as there are four places available with the Sportsbook - as those drawn inside him are usually dropped in which may mean rider David Egan can hold a nice early position on the rail.

