Weekend Racing Tips: Sam Turner analyses Saturday's meeting at Ascot and finds three bets
Betfair tipster Sam Turner bids to follow up last weekend's winners at 7/1 and 13/2 with selections for Ascot on Saturday...
-
Viroflay looks a smart play at Ascot
-
Make it Martator for a repeat win
-
Alexei fancied to step forward for comeback
Ascot, 13:30 - Back Viroflay @ 4/15.00
Viroflay (Fr)
- J: Miss Olive Nicholls
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 21-2
Other than a few showers, Ascot is not forecast to receive any meaningful rainfall before the weekend and a dryish run into the fixture could ensure ideal ground for Viroflay.
There is a chance this race may cut up a little as Inedit Star is declared to run on Friday, Issam is not qualified to run and No Questions Asked would arguably prefer much softer ground.
Ben Pauling's other entry Vanderpoel also holds an entry at Uttoxeter on Friday and is thought more likely to take up that option and, with the likes of Anthony Honeyball double-handed (Breaking Cover winner on Wednesday), there could be fewer than eight runners going to post.
Viroflay produced a career best over fences when last seen at Punchestown in the spring in the Champion Hunters Chase when only well-backed favourite Its On The Line proved too strong.
The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding set an unrelenting gallop that day under the trainer's daughter Olive, who has since joined the Ditcheat operation as assistant to the 14-time Champion trainer, and is likely to try and replicate the tactics on Saturday.
The 4/15.00 currently on offer with the Sportsbook looks worth taking.
Ascot, 14:05 - Back Martator each-way @ 5/16.00
Martator (Fr)
- J: Charlie Deutsch
- T: Venetia Williams
- F: 1/1137608-
Good ground and Ascot appear to be Martator's Nirvana and the Venetia Williams-trained eight-year-old must surely have a bright chance of reprising last season's success in this Class 1 handicap chase.
The Martaline gelding completed a four-timer in the corresponding event 12 months ago before going on to complete an Ascot handicap hat-trick with victory off his revised mark of 140 just three weeks later.
That was where the success story ended though as easier ground and a rating which shot into the 150s was enough to stop Martator being competitive for the remainder of the season.
His failure to trouble the judge saw his mark slip back to 141 ahead of the new campaign and I would be surprised if his shrewd handler hasn't had this race in her sights for some time.
Ascot, 15:10 - Back Alexei each-way @ 5/16.00
Alexei (Ger)
- J: Brendan Powell
- T: Joe Tizzard
- F: 1148-2
One or two of Joe Tizzard's string this autumn look as though they are benefiting for the run and I'm hopeful there should be more to come from Alexei following his encouraging comeback at Chepstow in the Welsh Champion Hurdle.
Originally bought by bloodstock agent Tom Malone to run (and win) in a Wincanton charity race, the former German racer wasted little time rattling off a quick Taunton double when sent over hurdles before he found both an Exeter Listed event and a Newbury handicap upped in trip a little beyond him after Christmas.
He is allowed to race off the same mark here as at Chepstow where he looked like he might trouble Celtic Dino at the final flight before the winner shifted slightly left and put off Alexei.
From that point a lack of condition told, but he still emerged with plenty of credit and should enjoy going back right-handed on good ground here.
Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Three Ascot selections up to 12/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Three Ascot selections up to 12/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Paul Nicholls: Welcome To Cartries my best chance at Cheltenham and Hitman goes well fresh
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Cheltenham is a special and unique place
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Cheltenham up to 11/1