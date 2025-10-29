Weekend Racing Tips: Sam Turner analyses Saturday's meeting at Ascot and finds three bets

Viroflay looks a smart play at Ascot

Make it Martator for a repeat win

Alexei fancied to step forward for comeback

Other than a few showers, Ascot is not forecast to receive any meaningful rainfall before the weekend and a dryish run into the fixture could ensure ideal ground for Viroflay.

There is a chance this race may cut up a little as Inedit Star is declared to run on Friday, Issam is not qualified to run and No Questions Asked would arguably prefer much softer ground.

Ben Pauling's other entry Vanderpoel also holds an entry at Uttoxeter on Friday and is thought more likely to take up that option and, with the likes of Anthony Honeyball double-handed (Breaking Cover winner on Wednesday), there could be fewer than eight runners going to post.

Viroflay produced a career best over fences when last seen at Punchestown in the spring in the Champion Hunters Chase when only well-backed favourite Its On The Line proved too strong.

The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding set an unrelenting gallop that day under the trainer's daughter Olive, who has since joined the Ditcheat operation as assistant to the 14-time Champion trainer, and is likely to try and replicate the tactics on Saturday.

The 4/15.00 currently on offer with the Sportsbook looks worth taking.

Recommended Bet Back Viroflay SBK 4/1

Good ground and Ascot appear to be Martator's Nirvana and the Venetia Williams-trained eight-year-old must surely have a bright chance of reprising last season's success in this Class 1 handicap chase.

The Martaline gelding completed a four-timer in the corresponding event 12 months ago before going on to complete an Ascot handicap hat-trick with victory off his revised mark of 140 just three weeks later.

That was where the success story ended though as easier ground and a rating which shot into the 150s was enough to stop Martator being competitive for the remainder of the season.

His failure to trouble the judge saw his mark slip back to 141 ahead of the new campaign and I would be surprised if his shrewd handler hasn't had this race in her sights for some time.

Recommended Bet Back Marator each-way SBK 5/1

One or two of Joe Tizzard's string this autumn look as though they are benefiting for the run and I'm hopeful there should be more to come from Alexei following his encouraging comeback at Chepstow in the Welsh Champion Hurdle.

Originally bought by bloodstock agent Tom Malone to run (and win) in a Wincanton charity race, the former German racer wasted little time rattling off a quick Taunton double when sent over hurdles before he found both an Exeter Listed event and a Newbury handicap upped in trip a little beyond him after Christmas.

He is allowed to race off the same mark here as at Chepstow where he looked like he might trouble Celtic Dino at the final flight before the winner shifted slightly left and put off Alexei.

From that point a lack of condition told, but he still emerged with plenty of credit and should enjoy going back right-handed on good ground here.

Recommended Bet Back Alexei each-way SBK 5/1

