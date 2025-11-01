Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including Newmarket fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Proven winner can land another Grade 1 at Down Royal

Lightly-raced gelding makes appeal on the Rowley Mile

Making his 85th racecourse start, eight-year-old gelding Dutch Decoy makes appeal in this mile contest from a workable mark of 84.

The July Course specialist is only 5lb higher than his previous winning mark and, although most of his successes have come on the other Newmarket track, he has put in good efforts on the Rowley Mile in the past including when second to Liberty Lane here from a mark of 92 last year.

A likeable performer, Dutch Decoy was able to be competitive in the Golden Mile last season when rated 6lb higher as well as running with some credit in other tricky handicaps. He is more than capable of putting in a bold bid from his current rating at this level and is one to consider as he seeks a 12th career success.

The Charlie Johnston-trained chestnut put in an excellent effort when fifth in the Cambridgeshire at odds of 50/151.00 when last seen, and, from a 1lb lower mark in calmer waters, this could be a feasible opportunity for Dutch Decoy to return to the winners' enclosure under Jack Mitchell.

Recommended Bet Back Dutch Decoy E/W in 14:17 Newmarket SBK 12/1

A dual winner of this race, the extremely likeable Envoi Allen can land the hat-trick for Henry de Bromhead in familiar surroundings.

The 11-year-old has been a magnificent horse over the years winning multiple Grade One contests among his 16 career victories and, in his 30th start here, he is the one to beat. On six occasions previously, Envoi Allen has been able to win on his return to action. He's usually one to keep onside when fresh and better ground conditions have also seemed to suit him the most.

With conditions unlikely to be completely against him and the yard in good form, this a great opportunity for him to strike once again and Envoi Allen makes the most appeal as he bids for another victory in the race.

Recommended Bet Back Envoi Allen in 14:40 Down Royal SBK 15/8

Under 5lb claiming Jack Callan, course winner Spring Bloom is one to note in his second start for Darryll Holland, holding strong claims in familiar surroundings from a mark of 72.

The eight-year-old is now 3lb lower than his previous success which came on the July Course last season, and, following that latest win, was able to put in competitive performances from a rating of 78.

He was beaten only a length here by Ingra Tor last autumn, and denied a length-and-a-quarter by Spring Is Sprung in his latest appearance at the track in May.

From a workable mark and on the back of a promising yard debut in which he was well supported in the market, Spring Bloom has plenty in his favour. He makes appeal at the weights and could finally strike this season.

Recommended Bet Back Spring Bloom in 14:50 Newmarket SBK 4/1

Five-year-old gelding Alexei makes only his sixth hurdling start in this competitive handicap, still open to further improvement on the back of an excellent second to Celtic Dino in the Welsh Champion Hurdle. He made a slight error late on, losing some momentum, but travelled into the race best of all and remains on an unchanged mark of 127.

The Joe Tizzard-trained contender impressed in his first couple of starts over obstacles, winning twice at Taunton when beating his rivals by a combined distance of 32-and-a-half-lengths. He wasn't in the same form in his two following outings but had some excuses and bounced back on his reappearance at Chepstow, placing at odds of 10/111.00.

An exciting horse for the season ahead, Alexei makes the most appeal as he has the scope for further improvement, still unexposed in handicap company. He could take another step forward and is one to note in the hands of Brendan Powell.

Recommended Bet Back Alexei in 15:10 Ascot SBK 7/2

Another contender from Knockeen who makes appeal on this Down Royal card is Gorgeous Tom. He could claim Grade Two honours under Darragh O'Keeffe in his seventh start over fences.

The return to this intermediate trip should suit and he has proven form over this distance when winning for the first time as a chaser, beating Monbeg Park by three-lengths at Wexford. He beat the same rival by five-and-a-half-lengths to win a Grade Three at Cork a few months later over two-and-a-half-miles.

In his latest runs, Gorgeous Tom has finished fourth in two Grade One contests at both Cheltenham and Punchestown. He wasn't seen to best effect in his final start of the season, but performed with some credit behind Lecky Watson in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase when still in contention for the minor honours late on.

Gorgeous Tom could still be capable of showing some further improvement over the larger obstacles, and he has already proven to be a classy horse who can perform against tough opposition. He is one to note in this field and could pose a dangerous threat to the short-priced favourite Firefox.

Recommended Bet Back Gorgeous Tom in 15:15 Down Royal SBK 5/2

Five-year-old gelding Torito makes only his tenth start in this contest having been absent for long periods during his career to date.

Following a third-placed effort at Newbury on debut as a juvenile, the son of Kingman returned as a three-year-old following a 173-day break with success at Nottingham, before finishing second to Artistic Star then landing a competitive Epsom handicap on Derby day, beating Silver Sword by two-and-three-quarter-lengths from a mark of 95.

Given a 10lb rise for his second win, Torito went on to finish a creditable fourth in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot, proving his credentials in Stakes company. Gelded following his appearance at the Royal Meeting, the John and Thady Gosden-trained contender wasn't seen for 317 days, returning from another break with a good third to Liberty Lane, with Dutch Decoy in second, in a competitive handicap here. He placed from a mark of 105 that day, given a 2lb rise before finishing third to Israr in the Wolferton Stakes.

Another absence followed, and in two runs so far this term, Torito hasn't been in quite the same form. Despite this, it could prove worth keeping the faith in a horse who clearly possesses plenty of ability on a going day and has proven his capabilities of competing in this level previously. He remains lightly-raced and may come on plenty for his previous run behind Damysus.

At odds of 11/112.00, Torito makes each-way appeal considering some of the talent he has shown previously. The ceiling of his ability appears unknown and if he's able to put his latest runs behind him, he could pose a threat under Jamie Spencer.

Recommended Bet Back Torito E/W in 15:25 Newmarket SBK 11/1

Ben Pauling-trained gelding Henry's Friend has proven form at this venue having beaten the talented, sadly ill-fated Kilbeg King as well as Apple Away and The King Of Ryhope here last year.

The course-and-distance winner is only 5lb higher than his previous winning mark when pulling six-lengths clear of nearest challenger Hymac in a Newbury handicap last winter, and, despite failing to be quite as competitive in two runs since, remains capable of posing a threat from his current rating of 143.

Given a 7lb rise for his latest win, Henry's Friend lined up in the Ultima on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival from a rating of 145. He could only manage eighth, far from disgraced in the 24-runner field but well beaten by the winner Myretown at the line.

The race wasn't run to suit, however, and it was worth forgiving his effort considering he was unable to get off to a good start following a standing start. He's a horse who seems to thrive when ridden prominently, but wasn't able to gain a favourable position which suited his style of running.

In his latest start, the eight-year-old finished eighth in the Scottish Grand National in his first try over four-miles. The return to this trip on his return to action should suit and he should be good enough to put in a competitive effort.

In calmer waters, back to a distance over which he is proven, Henry's Friend holds leading claims under an in-form Ben Jones, and could add to his four chasing successes to date.