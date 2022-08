Kevin Blake: Front-running tactics can help Quickthorn place



14:25 - The Lonsdale Cup

"Trained by Hughie Morrison, the five-year-old has progressed up through the middle-distance and staying ranks in the last 18 months or so, but it has been since he switched to front-running tactics in recent starts that he has really started to boom.

"The change in tactics has yielded two wins from his last two starts including a Group 3 at Sandown and a Group 2 at Longchamp. This race unquestionably represents deeper waters, but it wouldn't surprise if he made a bold bid from the front end and hit the frame at the very least."

No. 3 (1) Quickthorn SBK 12/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Daryl Carter: 2021 runner up catches the eye

"Kevin Ryan's runner has done little wrong in two starts this season in Group 1 Company on British shores over six furlongs, but she simply doesn't stay the trip at this level. Looking at her six furlongs record, it reads 6000107323315513."

"The three wins have come on flat, fast tracks, including here at York, but in comparison to her five furlongs without headgear (one poor run in cheek-pieces), the record that reads 42131 and the furthest she has been beaten is five lengths in the Breeders Cup."

No. 5 (11) Emaraaty Ana SBK 12/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: Khaadem in great nick for Nunthorpe bid

15:35 - The Nunthorpe Stakes

"He gets another shot at Group 1 company after winning the King George for me at Goodwood last time. He will probably need to up his game again here, but he has good form in this grade in the past and he clearly comes in here in great nick."

No. 6 (7) Khaadem (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: -

Timeform: Nunthorpe runner-by-runner guide

15:35 - The Nunthorpe Stakes

"Raasel has a remarkable story having been purchased for 10,000 guineas and missing the entirety of 2020, winning six handicaps before raising jis game further in pattern company more recently. Finished a neck second to Khaadem in the King George Stakes last time, which was a career-best effort, so he has to go on the shortlist.

No. 8 (9) Raasel SBK 11/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: -

"Khaadem looked a Group 1 sprinter early in his career and has bounced right back on track of late, running out a dominant winner of the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket in April before following up in Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood last time. Clearly thriving at present and is a huge player."