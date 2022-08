Nunthorpe Stakes

15:35 York, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Acklam Express (Nigel Tinkler/Rowan Scott)

Excellent second in Group 2 at Meydan behind Lazuli in February and bounced back from a couple of lesser efforts when four and a half lengths third in King's Stand at Royal Ascot. Not at that level when seventh at Goodwood and hasn't won since two-year-old days.

2. Ainsdale (Julie Camacho/Connor Beasley)

Last win came in a three-runner minor event in October 2020. Several good efforts in defeat for Karl Burke last year and made a sound stable debut in June but his level is a notch or two below this one.

3. Clarendon House (Robert Cowell/Ray Dawson)

Progressive sprinter last year, winning four of his six starts, and made the most of a good opportunity to score at Beverley in June, but the fact he ran right up to form when sixth in Group 2 company at Goodwood highlights the task he faces.

4. Dragon Symbol (Roger Varian/David Egan)

First past the post in the Commonwealth Cup last year, only to be demoted in the stewards room. Has made a low-key start for Roger Varian but fitted with a hood, he was a cosy winner down in grade and trip at Hamilton last time. Task is to now build on that.

5. Emaraaty Ana (Kevin Ryan/Kevin Stott)

Hit a real purple patch during the second half of last season, running a screamer when second in this race and followed that with a Group 1 Sprint Cup success in September. Looks to be coming to the boil this season, too, so can't be ruled out.

6. Khaadem (Charlie Hills/Ryan Moore)

Looked a Group 1 sprinter early in his career and has bounced right back on track of late, running out a dominant winner of the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket in April before following up in Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood last time. Clearly thriving at present and is a huge player.

No. 6 (7) Khaadem (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: -

7. Lazuli (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Smart gelding who resumed winning ways in a Group 2 at Meydan in February by one and a half lengths from Acklam Express. Failed to land any sort of a blow in the King's Stand Stakes at the Royal Meeting on reappearance last month, though, so needs to get back on track.

8. Raasel (Mick Appleby/Tom Marquand)

Remarkable story having been purchased for 10,000 guineas and missing the entirety of 2020, winning six handicaps before raising jis game further in pattern company more recently. Finished a neck second to Khaadem in the King George Stakes last time, which was a career-best effort, so he has to go on the shortlist.

No. 8 (9) Raasel SBK 11/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: -

9. Ebro River (Hugo Palmer/Jamie Spencer)

Group 1 winner as a juvenile and seemingly revitalised by blinkers when landing seven-runner listed race at Chester (6f) three weeks ago. Drops in trip and this asks a different question, however.

10. New York City (Aidan O'Brien/Wayne Lordan)

A maiden and listed winner in the spring but limitations have been exposed in better company since and, while he represents a top yard, he's hard to fancy.

11. Highfield Princess (John Quinn/Jason Hart)

Really likeable mare who has graduated from ordinary races to the top table, reversing with the form with a couple from the Platinum Jubilee when making all at Deauville 12 days ago. Rare try at five furlongs, but she possesses plenty of speed. Commands respect.

12. Winter Power (Tim Easterby/David Allan)

A fast five furlongs is right up her street, as she showcased when landing this race a year ago. Evidence of this season suggests she hasn't really trained on, though, and she arrives with something to prove.

13. Flotus (Simon & Ed Crisford/Silvestre De Sousa)

Has proved a different proposition since ridden more prominently, placed in a brace of Group 1 contests and didn't need to improve on that form to land the Group 3 Summer Stakes here (6f) last time. Likely to give it another good go.

14. Royal Aclaim (James Tate/Andrea Atzeni)

Made a winning debut at Newcastle in 2021 (race that contained top-class Perfect Power) and barely came off the bridle to follow up 13 months on at Bath. Looked all over a Group-1 sprinter when an easy winner of a listed race over C&D last month and she could have much more to offer. Player.

15. The Platinum Queen (Richard Fahey/Hollie Doyle)

Rapid juvenile who is unbeaten aside from the Queen Mary (when hampered) with her latest win in minor company at Goodwood backed up by the clock. Receives huge weight-for-age allowance as the sole two-year-old in the field and she's an interesting proposition.