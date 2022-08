Progressive profile and has a solid chance

13:50 - Charging Thunder

I haven't ridden him before but he clearly has a very progressive and consistent profile. And I think a 1lb rise for his second at Ascot last time was fair given the winner was recording a hat-trick. He has a mixed record at the course but he finished a good second here earlier in the season, and he has a solid enough chance.

In great nick and has form in the grade

15:35 - Khaadem

No. 6 (7) Khaadem (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: -

He gets another shot at Group 1 company after winning the King George for me at Goodwood last time. He will probably need to up his game again here, but he has good form in this grade in the past and he clearly comes in here in great nick.

Strong claims but still hoping for improvement

16:45 - Salt Lake City

I rode a stablemate when he finished second on his debut, but he clearly ran a race full of promise in chasing home a smart horse of Joseph's there. This Galileo colt must hold strong claims here, for all there are a few in here with comparable form claims. I'd be hoping my colt has plenty of improvement in him, though.

Well-bred colt and hopefully more to come

17:20 - Operating

I rode him when he won his maiden at Windsor and then he went on to win very well on his handicap debut at Nottingham. I am not sure that was the strongest of races and he went up 8lb for it, but he is a well-bred colt and hopefully his revised mark of 91 still underestimates him.