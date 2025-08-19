York Ebor Festival Day 1 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV racing on Wednesday

Betfair Racing Cheat Sheet for ITV races at York Ebor Festival

York Ebor Festival Wednesday Tips and Predictions

A low draw has been advantageous throughout the season on York's straight track, so it should pay to stick with those drawn in single figures, while targeting one on the upgrade is also beneficial in races where plenty have been around the block.

Charlie Hills' Trefor fits both those criteria and he's finished out of the first four only once this term, that coming on his seasonal return at Newmarket in April. The selection won twice after that and ran a cracker just nine days ago at Windsor, finishing a narrow second to Chief Mankato.

Recommended Bet Back Trefor E/W in 13:50 York SBK 15/2

In the Group Three Acomb Stakes, Adrian Keatley-trained Rochfortbridge makes the most appeal at the prices, representing each-way value at odds of 12/113.00. He's unexposed as he steps up in class following only one successful appearance on debut at Ayr, and could take a significant step forward with this sounder surface likely to suit.

In his sole start to date, the son of Mehmas, who fetched 100,000gns as a Book 2 yearling, sprung a surprise at odds of 28/129.00 to beat 2/131.15 favourite Thesecretadversary, a smart St Mark's Basilica colt who has since claimed Listed honours over Ballydoyle representative Brussels, and was previously narrowly beaten by Italy in maiden company at Leopardstown.

Recommended Bet Back Rochfortbridge E/W in 14:25 York SBK 12/1

A hugely impressive winner of the Dante Stakes here in May, Pride Of Arras defied odds of 18/119.00 to beat a number of promising rivals that day, prevailing by a length-and-three-quarters on only his second career start.

In landing that Group Two, the three-year-old significantly enhanced his reputation and was subsequently sent off at odds of 4/15.00 for the Derby. The Classic at Epsom didn't suit, as the son of New Bay failed to settle and was likely unsuited by the easier nature of the surface following plenty of rainfall. He was given an opportunity to bounce back in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh but was beaten 20-lengths, eased late on having been unable to finish well from the rear of the field.

Gelded since, it could prove worth keeping the faith in the Ralph Beckett-trained contender, whose success on the Knavesmire earlier this season is difficult to forget. If he can return to similar form, he holds leading claims in this contest, possessing the talent required to put in a stylish performance.

Recommended Bet Back Pride Of Arras E/W in 15:00 York SBK 9/1

The omens are good for fans of See The Fire who races around a left-hand bend for just the third time in her career (2-2 left handed) following a series of commendable efforts right-handed in races like the Nassau at Goodwood, when inconvenienced by the lack of stalls, and in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Ascot.

Although beaten four-and-a-half lengths by the impressive Ombudsman at the Royal meeting, See The Fire was possibly disadvantaged by challenging over on the far rail which was arguably riding a little slower than the path trodden by the winner.

Those backing her today rely on a return to York proving the catalyst to a career best display and that isn't a fanciful hope by any means given she totally dismantled her rivals in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes back in May, winning by a dozen lengths when showcasing a blistering change of gear.

Recommended Bet Back See The Fire in the 15:35 York SBK 7/1

The admirable Dancing In Paris has attended some of the season's toughest dances already and, providing a fine effort at Goodwood hasn't taken its toll, he ought to be in the thick of the action again in this Sky Bet Stayers Handicap.

Trainer Ian Williams has often been a go-to man in this type of event, the Alvechurch handler won this back in 2022 with subsequent Ebor runner-up Alfred Boucher, and this year's representative really deserves to get his head in front following narrow defeats in the Northumberland Plate and at Goodwood last time in a hot handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Dancing In Paris E/W in the 16:10 York SBK 15/4

Forager's win at Yarmouth highlighted her breathtaking early pace - clocking a 10.16 sectional at the second furlong. The finishing speed there was 97% and her York victory was similar. She blasted off from the far side stall and was paddling a bit at the end but held off Dan Tucker, although it didn't look that way watching it live.

She ran with credit at York last time when drawn on the wing and in stall one, she's going to blast off again. While she has to improve off 79 against much-higher rated rivals, York suits her, as will the ground and three of her four runs this term have earned A++, A++ and A+ on the ATR sectional upgrade.

Recommended Bet Back Forager in the 16:45 York SBK 11/1

This nursery which closes the card at York on Wednesday is always a deep contest and this year's renewal looks no different, but Dublin Bay looks a horse to keep on the right side.

He had shown just useful form in his first three starts, but was backed as though defeat was out of the question on his handicap debut at Ffos Las last month, and he never gave his supporters an ounce of worry.

That was a straightforward success which produced a good timefigure for the grade and he followed up in even more impressive fashion under a penalty at Doncaster four days later, scoring in the style of a horse who has plenty more to offer.

The handicapper has had his say by hitting him with a 10lb rise in the weights, while this is also a much deeper race he faces now, but he is at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, which highlights he's open to further improvement - he can complete a hat-trick.