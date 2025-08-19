Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 25/1 Ebor Festival fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections York's Ebor Festival plus Sligo

Impressive course winner can return to form

Irish-raider makes each-way appeal in fillies' handicap

Unexposed Amorim can prove his worth in the juvenile finale

Five-year-old mare Azure Angel should be able to pose a threat in this field from a rating of 91, 4lb higher than her previous winning mark but dropped 2lb for a recent eighth behind Cover Up at Ascot. She wasn't at her best that day, but performed well when third to Squealer here on her penultimate outing, improving plenty on her effort at the track last summer.

A daughter of Harry Angel, Azure Angel won four of her first six starts for former trainer Roger Varian, including in handicap company from a rating of 89. She also finished third to now 96-rated Summer Of Love from the same mark at Yarmouth, with recent Listed winner Rosy Affair splitting the pair.

Now representing Ed Bethell, Azure Angel has the ability to put in a bold bid in this competitive heat in the hands of Callum Rodriguez, who boasts an all-time strike-rate of 21 percent for the yard. Both stable and jockey are currently in-form, and could team up to another success with this likeable mare.

Recommended Bet Back Azure Angel E/W in 13:50 York SBK BSP

Kevin Ryan-trained Mon Na Slieve is another to note in this competitive opening handicap at the Ebor Festival, capable of outrunning his odds of 25/126.00 with a favourable run. He has winning course form having made a successful start on debut here, and performed well on his latest start on the Knavesmire when fifth to American Affair in a big field handicap.

On that occasion, the four-year-old was beaten only two-and-a-half-lengths by the subsequent King Charles III Stakes winner, with recent Group Two winning Jm Jungle in second, capable performer Shagraan, third at Group Three and Listed level respectively since, in fourth, and Vintage Clarets, who has since franked the form, further behind in sixth.

Mon Na Slieve was able to outrun odds of 28/129.00 when equipped with first-time blinkers in that noteworthy contest, headgear which has remained on since, and is only 5lb higher here. He is 7lb above his last winning mark, but considering some of his form has worked out significantly well, it could prove worth keeping the son of Exceed And Excel onside.

Under in-form rider Sam James, Mon Na Slieve, once a 190,000gns breeze-up purchase, shouldn't be discounted and could make the frame at a venue where he is proven.

Recommended Bet Back Mon Na Slieve E/W in 13:50 York SBK 25/1

In the Group Three Acomb Stakes, Adrian Keatley-trained Rochfortbridge makes the most appeal at the prices, representing each-way value at odds of 12/113.00. He's unexposed as he steps up in class following only one successful appearance on debut at Ayr, and could take a significant step forward with this sounder surface likely to suit.

In his sole start to date, the son of Mehmas, who fetched 100,000gns as a Book 2 yearling, sprung a surprise at odds of 28/129.00 to beat 2/131.15 favourite Thesecretadversary, a smart St Mark's Basilica colt who has since claimed Listed honours over Ballydoyle representative Brussels, and was previously narrowly beaten by Italy in maiden company at Leopardstown.

Rochfortbridge battled well that day to prevail in the good to soft conditions, and he could prove to be even better on quicker ground. He's out of an unraced daughter of US-bred mare Honest Lady, a Grade One winning 7f performer who was narrowly denied in the Breeders' Cup Sprint.

Honest Lady, a half-sister three-time Grade One winner Empire Maker, as well as Grade One winners Chiselling and Chester House, who finished third twice in the Juddmonte International, also produced Listed winners Phantom Rose and Honest Quality, as well as Grade One handicap winner First Defence, sire of multiple Grade One winning mare Close Hatched.

There's plenty of black-type on Rochfortbridge's page, and he has already proven to possess plenty of ability by beating an exciting rival on debut. He shouldn't be discounted and could be capable of providing another slight shock as he encounters deeper waters here.

Recommended Bet Back Rochfortbridge E/W in 14:25 York SBK 12/1

A hugely impressive winner of the Dante Stakes here in May, Pride Of Arras defied odds of 18/119.00 to beat a number of promising rivals that day, prevailing by a length-and-three-quarters on only his second career start.

In landing that Group Two, the three-year-old significantly enhanced his reputation and was subsequently sent off at odds of 4/15.00 for the Derby. The Classic at Epsom didn't suit, as the son of New Bay failed to settle and was likely unsuited by the easier nature of the surface following plenty of rainfall. He was given an opportunity to bounce back in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh but was beaten 20-lengths, eased late on having been unable to finish well from the rear of the field.

Gelded since, it could prove worth keeping the faith in the Ralph Beckett-trained contender, whose success on the Knavesmire earlier this season is difficult to forget. If he can return to similar form, he holds leading claims in this contest, possessing the talent required to put in a stylish performance.

Whilst he has the Derby winner in Lambourn among others to defeat, he has the speed and class to do so on a going day, and the return to this special venue could reignite the spark. The dry conditions are certain to be in his favour, allowing him to showcase his electric turn of foot.

The form of the Dante was franked on Sunday, too, with Damysus returning to form well following a poor showing at Epsom to stylishly land Listed honours at Deauville. Pride Of Arras could taste redemption in similar fashion under Rossa Ryan, and resume his progression after a bump in the road.

Recommended Bet Back Pride Of Arras E/W in 15:00 York SBK 9/1

Jessica Harrington-trained Saratoga Special defied odds of 50/151.00 to claim Listed honours at Ayr on her penultimate start, equipped with first-time cheekpieces under Keithen Kennedy. She couldn't land a blow when upped into Group Three company on her subsequent appearance, but returning to a handicap should allow her to fare much better and she is one to note in the hands of Shane Foley.

The daughter of Mehmas has shown plenty of quality in her career to date, particularly during her juvenile campaign when achieving form figures of 2234 against tough opposition such at Town And Country, Lady With The Lamp and formidable colt Powerful Nation.

Saratoga Special began her current season well, with a maiden success at Cork, and performed with credit when a four-length fourth to Bucanero Fuerte, a Group Three winner since, in the Listed Sprint Stakes. She was far from disgraced when fifth in a tough Curragh handicap from a rating of 88 in June, and from a 7lb higher mark in only her second start in that sphere, having landed a black-type success since, she should be able to hold her own.

The Irish-raider is a likeable filly who has shown some excellent form to date. She could still be improving and remains unexposed in handicap company. A price of 16/117.00 represents value, and she could defy the odds once again in Britain.

Recommended Bet Back Saratoga Special E/W in 16:45 York SBK 16/1

Havana Grey colt Amorim has shown potential in his three starts to date, most recently when third at Listed level to 1,000,000gns purchase Wise Approach, previously second to Charles Darwin in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Although he couldn't land a blow on the Godolphin colt that day at Newbury, the George Boughey-trained prospect had previously landed his maiden in impressive fashion by six-lengths at Windsor.

There, he beat Starlight Sami, a colt who had previously finished a four-length third to subsequent Vintage Stakes champion Zavateri, whose Group Two Goodwood success has since been franked by runner-up Morris Dancer, a recent Salisbury Listed winner, as well as Andab, who placed at Group Three level on Sunday.

With substance to his form and likely plenty of further progression to come, Amorim is a colt to follow this term and is one to keep a close eye on as he features in his first handicap. His brother Rumstar won a competitive Goodwood contest on handicap debut at odds of 22/123.00, before going on to claim Group Three honours during his juvenile campaign, adding further black-type successes to his record later in his career, too.

The 500,000gns purchase is on an opening mark of 89 which could prove lenient, and should be able to make his presence felt if he is able to take another step forward here. The form of his debut effort when behind Postmodern at Yarmouth has also taken a boost, with third-placed Front Line Fury franking the form twice as well as finishing fifth in the competitive Ballyhane Stakes at Naas, achieving a rating of 90 in the process.

At odds of 16/117.00, Amorim makes each-way appeal and could claim glory under Billy Loughnane.

Recommended Bet Back Amorim E/W in 17:20 York SBK 16/1

Course-and-distance winner Moonovercloon has enough ability to win from a rating of 125, with regular partner James Smith claiming 5lb in the saddle, and should fare better than when last seen over this extra distance.

A strong stayer, the likeable eight-year-old is effective over both hurdles and fences, having been competitive in a number of competitive races over both variations of obstacles in recent seasons.

Some of his best runs include an excellent third at odds of 50/151.00 to the sadly ill-fated Chapeau De Soleil in a Listed Punchestown handicap last year, as well as a narrow defeat to Battleoverdoyen in a 20-runner Galway chase, and a third-placed effort to Amirite in the Midlands National last month.

Despite performing well on multiple occasions, the Matthew Smith-trained gelding is winless since landing this race two years ago. He was on a 9lb lower mark on that occasion but has progressed plenty since, and could find success at Sligo once again, deserving of a change of luck.

Recommended Bet Back Moonovercloon E/W in 19:08 Sligo SBK 7/1

Tough and tenacious The Little Yank has been in great form since returning from a break at Tramore in May, finally returning to the winners' enclosure at Kilbeggan in June when winning comfortably at odds of 16/117.00.

The likeable gelding is 6lb higher here but has 4lb claimer Harry Sexton in the saddle, and still appears to be well treated at the weights, capable of performing well from a higher mark when conditions suit.

This staying trip on a sound surface is in the ten-year-old's favour, for a John Patrick Ryan yard that often saddles winners at the track. The Little Yank is a dual winner here, and has also finished second at the course, attempting a hat-trick of Sligo wins on his 89th career start.

Never one to discount, this is The Little Yank's time of year with the weather to suit, and he can resume his good run of form with another competitive performance.