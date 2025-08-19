Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Balding filly to set Fire to the Knavesmire once more

Eagerly-awaited Juddmonte could fall to Fire

Middleton winner taken to extend fine track record

Paris set to dance to another Knavesmire success

The forboding presence of old adversaries Delacriox and Ombudsman alongside an impressive Dubai Sheema Classic winner in Danon Decile ensures that this latest edition of the Juddmonte International looks every bit as prestigious as recent renewals.

Throw in an exciting unbeaten French colt in Daryz, as low as 14/115.00 for the Arc in a couple of month's time and a filly who has won both of her starts on the Knavesmire, then racegoers and onlookers are set to be treated to one of the season's highlights.

The filly in question is See The Fire of course, whose mother Arabian Queen landed this event in shock fashion as a largely unconsidered 50/151.00 chance 10 years ago for trainer David Elsworth.

So, can lightening strike twice?

Well, the omens are good for fans of See The Fire who races around a left-hand bend for just the third time in her career (2-2 left handed) following a series of commendable efforts right-handed in races like the Nassau at Goodwood, when inconvenienced by the lack of stalls, and in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Ascot.

Although beaten four-and-a-half lengths by the impressive Ombudsman at the Royal meeting, See The Fire was possibly disadvantaged by challenging over on the far rail which was arguably riding a little slower than the path trodden by the winner.

Those backing her today rely on a return to York proving the catalyst to a career best display and that isn't a fanciful hope by any means given she totally dismantled her rivals in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes back in May, winning by a dozen lengths when showcasing a blistering change of gear.

That performance was, by some margin, the best of her 14-race career to date, and today's set of circumstances could induce similar brilliance so she looks a spot of vaue to uphold family traditions, especially with a Godolphin pacemaker introduced to help set a solid gallop.

Recommended Bet Back See The Fire in the 15:35 York SBK 7/1

The admirable Dancing In Paris has attended some of the season's toughest dances already and, providing a fine effort at Goodwood hasn't taken its toll, he ought to be in the thick of the action again in this Sky Bet Stayers Handicap.

Trainer Ian Williams has often been a go-to man in this type of event, the Alvechurch handler won this back in 2022 with subsequent Ebor runner-up Alfred Boucher, and this year's representative really deserves to get his head in front following narrow defeats in the Northumberland Plate and at Goodwood last time in a hot handicap.

The latter looked an extremely strong race of its type with a progressive winner in Sam Hawkens and two well-fancied Irish horses finishing immediately in behind so Dancing In Paris should appreciate a return to a trip in excess of two miles, while his sole previous start at York in May 2024 saw him bolt up over 12 furlongs, beating 19 rivals with authority.

Saffie Osborne, first and second in two starts aboard the selection, retains the ride which looks a smart move by connections.

Recommended Bet Back Dancing In Paris E/W in the 16:10 York SBK 15/4

