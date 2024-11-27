Wednesday Racing Tips: Enough Already can follow up say Timeform

Mehman caught the eye at Dundalk last time

Fantastic Lady can repeat 2022 victory

Enough Already's recent win can be upgraded

Mehman shaped well when third in a six-furlong handicap here 12 days ago as he was held up in a race run at a steady gallop by sprint standards but kept on well in the straight to only narrowly miss out on the runner-up spot, earning the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one to be interested in.

He was ridden by a relatively inexperienced 10lb claimer last time but is partnered by Chris Hayes here and he looks likely to give a good account on a surface that suits (he's a three-time course winner).

Mehman has done most of his racing at sprint distances but he ran well when a close-up fifth over this course and distance on his penultimate start and he looks fairly treated off the same mark he defied at Navan in May.

Recommended Bet Back Mehman in the 14:18 at Dundalk SBK 10/3

Fantastic Lady won this listed prize in 2022 and has strong claims of landing it again.

She's been relatively lightly raced since that emphatic four-and-three-quarter-length success but she proved better than ever when last seen at Sandown in April, producing a smart performance to win the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase.

She's penalised for that success but still stands out as the one to beat on these terms and is 7lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Fantastic Lady in the 14:25 at Market Rasen SBK 9/4

Enough Already has been tried over a range of trips since joining Ado McGuinness but proved well suited by a mile and a half when a cosy winner over this course and distance on Friday.

Enough Already was ridden patiently, as is typically the case, and wasn't well positioned in a race run at just a modest gallop. However, he picked up strongly in the straight, made good headway to lead entering the final furlong and kept on well to score by a length and a half, clocking a good closing sectional time in the process and proving value for more than the winning margin.

He carries a 7lb penalty here but remains well treated on his older form and looks capable of following up his recent win.

Recommended Bet Back Enough Already in the 17:25 at Dundalk SBK 9/5

