Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 March

Horses on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US
Timeform identify three bets at Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...

"...sure to take plenty of beating..."

Timeform on Meeka

#6 Fast One - Will Rogers Downs R4 (19:45)

Fast One didn't cut much ice in maiden claiming company in Florida, but the far-less competitive surroundings of Will Rogers Down ought to see Scott Becker's gelding in a more favourable light. The drop back to sprinting is an obvious concern, though the angle is one that his trainer has had considerable success with in the past.

#1 Meeka - Will Rogers Downs R5 (20:15)

Meeka was in good heart before Christmas at Hawthorne and now ships to Will Rogers Downs seeking a hat-trick success. The 101-day layoff shouldn't be too much of a problem, and Steve Manley's mare is sure to take plenty of beating. Fool's Paradise ran poorly last time, but represents an in-form barn, and may well prove the main threat.

#5 Settle Down Eileen - Will Rogers Downs R8 (21:45)

The standard setter on form is Tapindeed, though all her best efforts came for her previous trainer, and she has looked a shadow of that horse in 2 starts for new connections. Consequently, the one to be with may well be Settle Down Eileen, who has been in good form at Turf Paradise and has joined the red-hot barn of Robertino Diodoro. She may well move forward for her new handler, and ought to get a good trip just behind the main speed.

Recommended bets

#6 Fast One – Will Rogers Downs R4 (19:45)
#1 Meeka – Will Rogers Downs R5 (20:15)
#5 Settle Down Eileen – Will Rogers Downs R8 (21:45)

Timeform,

