Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 March

#6 Fast One - Will Rogers Downs R4 (19:45)

Fast One didn't cut much ice in maiden claiming company in Florida, but the far-less competitive surroundings of Will Rogers Down ought to see Scott Becker's gelding in a more favourable light. The drop back to sprinting is an obvious concern, though the angle is one that his trainer has had considerable success with in the past.

#1 Meeka - Will Rogers Downs R5 (20:15)

Meeka was in good heart before Christmas at Hawthorne and now ships to Will Rogers Downs seeking a hat-trick success. The 101-day layoff shouldn't be too much of a problem, and Steve Manley's mare is sure to take plenty of beating. Fool's Paradise ran poorly last time, but represents an in-form barn, and may well prove the main threat.

#5 Settle Down Eileen - Will Rogers Downs R8 (21:45)

The standard setter on form is Tapindeed, though all her best efforts came for her previous trainer, and she has looked a shadow of that horse in 2 starts for new connections. Consequently, the one to be with may well be Settle Down Eileen, who has been in good form at Turf Paradise and has joined the red-hot barn of Robertino Diodoro. She may well move forward for her new handler, and ought to get a good trip just behind the main speed.

