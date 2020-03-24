Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 March

#7 Jozi Hustle - Turffontein R5 (13:45 GMT)

Jozi Hustle didn't need to improve to open his account at Greyville last month, but he still landed the odds in good style, and again looked a horse to keep on the right side when hitting the frame over C&D three days ago. He was ridden by an inexperienced claimer on that occasion, but Warren Kennedy, who was on board for his success at Greyville, returns to the saddle now and a bold show is on the cards. Ice Eater has a good course record and could be the biggest competition, while Pillaroftheearth has a chance on the pick of his form and also requires scrutiny.

#10 Valetorio - Turffontein R6 (14:20 GMT)

Valetorio opened his account over a similar distance at the Vaal in December and could offer some value here. Admittedly, he produced a rare below-par effort over a mile back at that venue last time, but that came in a stronger event than this, and Valetorio looks well weighted back in a handicap. Regular rider Craig Zackey is back on board today and the return to sprinting can pay dividends. Pidgeon Rock is a C&D winner and taken for the forecast, while Oden, who has a good strike rate and could be running into form, is perhaps the most interesting other runner in the field.

#4 Promise - Turffontein R7 (14:55 GMT)

Promise goes particularly well over this C&D, winning twice in 2019, and she is again of interest having shaped better than the bare result last time. This doesn't look as deep of an event, and Promise can go well with Warren Kennedy - who gets a good tune out of her - back in the saddle. Stage Dance was in front of the selection at the Vaal three weeks ago and could provide the chief danger, while Florida Quays also comes into the reckoning following a career best at this venue whn last seen in January.

