To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 March

Horses hooves
Turffontein stages racing on Tuesday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out three bets from Turffontein on Tuesday...

"...a bold show is on the cards..."

Timeform on Jozi Hustle

#7 Jozi Hustle - Turffontein R5 (13:45 GMT)

Jozi Hustle didn't need to improve to open his account at Greyville last month, but he still landed the odds in good style, and again looked a horse to keep on the right side when hitting the frame over C&D three days ago. He was ridden by an inexperienced claimer on that occasion, but Warren Kennedy, who was on board for his success at Greyville, returns to the saddle now and a bold show is on the cards. Ice Eater has a good course record and could be the biggest competition, while Pillaroftheearth has a chance on the pick of his form and also requires scrutiny.

#10 Valetorio - Turffontein R6 (14:20 GMT)

Valetorio opened his account over a similar distance at the Vaal in December and could offer some value here. Admittedly, he produced a rare below-par effort over a mile back at that venue last time, but that came in a stronger event than this, and Valetorio looks well weighted back in a handicap. Regular rider Craig Zackey is back on board today and the return to sprinting can pay dividends. Pidgeon Rock is a C&D winner and taken for the forecast, while Oden, who has a good strike rate and could be running into form, is perhaps the most interesting other runner in the field.

#4 Promise - Turffontein R7 (14:55 GMT)

Promise goes particularly well over this C&D, winning twice in 2019, and she is again of interest having shaped better than the bare result last time. This doesn't look as deep of an event, and Promise can go well with Warren Kennedy - who gets a good tune out of her - back in the saddle. Stage Dance was in front of the selection at the Vaal three weeks ago and could provide the chief danger, while Florida Quays also comes into the reckoning following a career best at this venue whn last seen in January.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#7 Jozi Hustle - Turffontein R5 (13:45 GMT)
#10 Valetorio - Turffontein R6 (14:20 GMT)
#4 Promise - Turffontein R7 (14:55 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Turf (RSA) 24th Mar (R6 1200m Hcap)

Tuesday 24 March, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
American Hustle
Captain Courteous
Oden
Rock Of Africa
Culture Trip
Pidgeon Rock
Battleoftrafalgar
Valetorio
Up
Down

Bet slip

Turf (RSA) 24th Mar (R7 1450m Hcap)

Tuesday 24 March, 2.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ulla
Florida Quays
Too Phat To Fly
Promise
Stage Dance
Isle De France
League Of Her Own
Bullsade
Gimme Hope Johanna
Three Stars
Sally Called
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles