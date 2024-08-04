Day Seven Galway Tips: Find Brendan Duke's two best bets on Sunday

Barnacullia could rival Saint Roi after earlier midweek run

Iseult Of Ireland's mark makes a bet in the 17:00

15:30 - Galway - Back Barnacullia @ 9/2 5.50

Saint Roi enjoys a significant class edge here. He will need to have fully recovered from a tough race on Wednesday mind you.

Another horse who ran on Wednesday is Barnacullia. He finished a never nearer sixth. Connections were probably delighted with that effort.

It came after a few months off, and on the flat. He used that race as a springboard to finishing a close second in this race last year, and he has a formidable record at this track.

Last year's runner up finish came off a mark of 130 and he's four pounds higher here, but ran well off a mark of 133 at Listowel in September.

That rates strong form. He looks sure to give his running on Sunday, and should go close.

Recommended Bet Back Barnacullia (2 pts) SBK 9/2

17:00 - Galway - Back Iseult Of Ireland @ 4/1 5.00

Iseult Of Ireland is hard to get away from.

It's not often a Ballydoyle runner debuts in a handicap off a mark in the mid 70's and she has shown enough in three career starts to suggest that mark is exploitable.

Indeed, the Gowran maiden she finished runner up in on second start has proved ridiculously strong form. Probably best not to interpret that literally though.

Her latest effort in being beaten two lengths by a filly rated 79 is probably more reflective of her ability. The winner that day is an improving sort, and the run indicates that Iseult is fairly treated here.

Aidan O'Brien fits her with first time cheekpieces. The master of Ballydoyle is also a master of first time headgear. I expect the pieces to provoke improvement. On just her fourth career start, from a handy draw, she should prove hard to beat.