Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Seven Rides: The Folkes Tiara in good form at home

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore has one ride on the final day of the 2024 Galway Festival.

15:30 Galway - The Folkes Tiara

I'm looking forward to riding The Folkes Tiara in the Lord Hemphill Memorial Handicap Chase on the final day of Galway week on Sunday.

He hasn't run since he finished down the field at the Punchestown Festival in the handicap chase that Wednesday's Galway Plate winner Pinkerton won, but he is in good form at home and he can go well fresh.

This is a really competitive race, as you would expect, and he is a couple of pounds out of the handicap, but it is a good race for him, he is a good jumper, and I hope that he can go well.

