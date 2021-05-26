Today's Racing News: Classic countdown and Hamilton in the hot seat on Wednesday

Rain has ensured that courses Gowran Park, Newton Abbot and Beverley are suitable for ducks only today, but there are still plenty of opportunities for punters to find their winners.

The action comes from Hamilton and Wolverhampton on the flat, while Warwick takes centre stage for some summer jumps racing.

First a quick look at the latest Epsom Derby and Epsom Oaks news.

Classic Countdown

In the wake of announcing that the 2021 Cazoo Epsom Derby will be worth £1,125,000, some Oaks and Derby contenders have had an Epsom workout this week.

Cazoo Epsom Oaks contender Teona and current 7/1 third favourite pleased trainer Roger Varian when working a mile around the bend at Epsom in her regularly worn hood. The trainer confirmed she would be wearing headgear on race day for which horses are 0-14 since 2000. You sure, Roger?

Leading chance Saffron Beach (pictured above) pleased trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam and confirmed rider Adam Kirby to book her place in the race next week, and the English 1,000 Guineas runner-up is currently 10/1.

Trainer Ed Dunlop also gave positive feedback about the chances of his Derby hope John Leeper, who is a current 7/1 chance and will also be partnered by Kirby.

With just over £420,000 traded on the Epsom Derby ante-post market on the Betfair Exchange, Bolshoi Ballet is standing firm at the top of the market, having seen £98,500 worth of support - triple that of one time Derby favourite Mohaafeth.

High Definition is the one punters think is his danger, having seen a steady stream of support to the tune of £76,356.

The weight of money puts the pair well clear of the remainder in the market at this stage.

Weather Watch

Epsom Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper remains confident that the race will be run on good ground despite the biblical rainfall recorded this month. The course has had 75mm of rain in May but suggests the ground will turn very quickly with four or five days of dry weather - which is in the forecast.

Race of the day

Hamilton takes the hot seat today in the race of the day, and their feature race is the 14:40 6f hamilton-park.co.uk Cadzow Castle Handicap. A tricky nine runner event in which plenty hold valid claims on previous exploits.

No. 6 (5) Lady Nectar (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Ann Duffield

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 76

Lady Nectar is prominent in the market and has been on a steep upward curve for the past 12 months and returned with a cosy victory off a handicap mark of 72 at Thirsk. That came off a break, and that run recorded a career-best effort for the upwardly mobile four-year-old.

The filly is now 3/5 over 6f with valid excuses for her two defeats (one on the all-weather one of soft ground), and she must be respected up into a class four for the first time.

No. 4 (4) George Bowen (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 78

George Bowen is a grand old servant, and the nine-year-old showed that the fire still burns bright with four good efforts this season in class two, three and four company. It's been a long while between drinks for the Fahey runner, but he is now 24lbs below his last winning mark and has a course win to his name here at Hamilton back in 2018.

He could be the answer, with this only his second try at the level.

No. 5 (8) Call Me Ginger SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 77

Call Me Ginger has been frustrating to back for punters but caught the eye over course and distance in a similar race and looks to be coming to the boil. He has some solid form in defeat, including an excellent second over course and distance in the Scottish Stewards Cup last July, and this is only his second attempt in a class four race.

Another with strong claims and the dark horse in the field who saddles my cash.

Stat of the day

Favourites in sprint races at Hamilton over 5f and 6f have a 40% strike rate with 20 winners from the last 50. Today's races over these distances are the - 14:10, 14:40 and 17:10.

Money Talk

"Money Talk" highlighted yet another winner yesterday with Civil Law 8/1 - so who are the Betfair Sportsbook customers backing today?

14:10 Hamilton - Lethal Levi 7/1 into 7/2

16:40 Hamilton - Carrigillihy 13/2 into 4/1

18:20 Wolverhampton - Lucia Changretta 35/1 into 9/1

19:30 Warwick - Eclat Des Mottes 22/1 into 17/2

20:30 Warwick - Frirefly Lane 33/1 into 11/1

Final Word

This section was originally reserved for comment on the Sky Sports piece that aired yesterday. Still, I have since realised that there are not enough characters in the column to voice a well-balanced argument for both sides - so naturally, it's best left alone.

It was terribly sad to see that the mighty little warrior Top Notch had sadly passed away this week after a failed surgery.

It hits pretty hard when we lose a horse like this one, and I will never forget the Triumph Hurdle he and stablemate Peace and Co fought out in 2015.

It's another moment that ignited my fire and passion for horse racing.

Suppose anyone doubted the love that trainers, jockeys, and those in racing have for these animals. In that case, you only have to see the emotional tributes paid on social channels or watch the interview with Nicky Henderson to be corrected. A wonder horse.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7