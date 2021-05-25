Today's Racing News: Punters busy as beavers on Tuesday but Newcastle not to be missed

You'll need a good lie down after today with action from Southwell, Musselburgh, Lingfield and Newcastle for flat fans as well as jumps racing from Bangor-On Dee, Tipperary and Ballinrobe.

A jam-packed day of racing means punters will be as busy a beavers building a new dam, so where's the feature action?

Fans finally back at Musselburgh

Today around 250 spectators are expected at Musselburgh for their eight race card meeting which kicks off at 13:10 with the Join Racing TV Now Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

It's not the strongest card the Scottish venue will host, but a step back in the right direction in terms of crowds and 'one man's rubbish is another's gold' and all that.

The feature race at 2.20 Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap looks a good race for a punter.

Bringitonboris heads the market, but every man with a guide dog saw his fast-finishing fourth at York last time, so he probably offers little value, and another untidy start here will see him lose all chance.

Overwrite looks fascinating dropped back into a class four for the first time in his career, and he could make use of a soft lead out in front on this sharp track where front runners have an excellent record, and he is the most interesting runner on the card for me.

The Stat of the day goes on this card today, so that's certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Show Ireland some love

Ireland has two excellent meetings to keep you occupied today. One notable runner at Tipperary in the 17:30 National Hunt Flat race is the £570,000 purchase Classic Getaway, making his debut for Cheveley Park and Willie Mullins.

A winner of his sole run to date in a Point to Point in November 2020 by eight widening lengths, he was picked up at the Goffs sale by Gordon Elliott and transferred to Willie Mullins earlier this year. Patrick Mullins takes the ride.

Over at Ballinrobe, their feature race is the 19:45 McHale Mayo National Handicap Chase, in which a high-class field of 15 goes to post.

Prominent in the market is Kilarney National winner Shady Operator who meets some old favourites such as Alpha Des Obeaux, Western Victory, Dounikos and Fitzhenry. Still, he may have most to fear from the unexposed Henry De Bromhead runner Popong in what looks like a fascinating betting heat.

Timeform with three of the best at Newcastle

Timeform head to Newcastle today to give their three best bets on an excellent seven race card meeting.

Race of the day

Newcastle has some highly competitive racing throughout the evening with some top-class prospects on show, so notebooks should be ready. Still, the most tricky handicap looks to be the 19:55 Class 3 Equine Products In Qatar @ aldousarivet.com Handicap in which Tinker Toy makes his eagerly anticipated return to action.

No. 3 (8) Tinker Toy SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 91

Tinker Toy shaped like a horse with a big future on the three occasions we saw him as a three-year-old, and he went close off an opening handicap mark of 90 at Doncaster when last seen in August.

Today's contest is much easier than that assignment, but he ultimately was well held at the finish over 7f there. He is returning from a 283-day break, making his all-weather debut and stepping up to 1m.

Some unknowns don't sit well with me at his current short price to be a backer, but it would be folly to think that he will not go on to better things at some point this term. The lack of race action also niggles, suggesting he may not be easy to keep fit at home. He is the most likely winner, but he is not floating my boat at the odds.

No. 5 (7) Thibaan (Usa) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 87

Thibaan hasn't achieved what he promised early last season and rounded off the year with two below-par efforts in handicaps off a mark of 89. He has since had wind surgery and ran with credit at Doncaster off this mark of 87, but the time figure was very slow, and he lacked the pace to get seriously involved.

He is entitled to improve for fitness, but it's becoming hard to make excuses for him when he seems to have had ample opportunity to get his head in front, so he needs this drop in trip to bring out more.

No. 1 (1) Sanaadh SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Michael Wigham

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 92

The lack of pace on here could pose an issue for Sanaadh, but there are definite positives to his chances. He wasn't seen to best effect at Kempton over 7f last time when held up in a very slowly run race but over 1m here on this straight track, that may not be a problem.

His form figures at this track read well and include three victories over 7f, but he has shaped as though a step up to this trip would suit, leaving him relatively unexposed. He rates a risky proposition but may offer some value at the prices.

Rhys Williams offers up a huge 50/1 shot at Southwell

Daily tipster Rhys Williams has analyzed Tuesday's cards and has one selection from Southwell at a wild each-way price.

Stat of the day

Trainer Ivan Furtado has an overall 21% strike rate with handicap debutants and has one runner that fits the bill tomorrow - 16:05 Musselburgh - Desert Emperor.

Dudman's boosted daily double is a huge 80/1

Al Dudman continues his search for a big priced winning double on Tuesday, and has two selections from Newcastle - Al's selections have been boosted from 66/1 to 80/1 - you can bet on it at this link.

Money Talk

The markets were extremely lively overnight on the Betfair Sportsbook so who are the big money movers on Tuesday?

14:55 Musselburgh - Hurstwood 20/1 into 12/1

17:45 Ballinrobe - The Little Yank 20/1 into 12/1

18:15 Ballinrobe - You Know Me To Well 20/1 into 10/1

18.25 Newcastle - Civil War 8/1 into 11/2

Final Word

It was interesting to see the uproar on Twitter last night in regards to the new series At The Races have promoted on Twitter, "How did racing respond to the death of George Floyd?" The show airs tonight at 22:30 on Sky Sports Racing - Check back here tomorrow for a full comment.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

