Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"...should mount a bold bid to resume winning ways if ready to go after nine months on the sidelines..."

Timeform on Tinker Toy

Daramethos - 17:55 Newcastle

Daremethos overcame inexperience to make a successful debut at Chelmsford in November, showing fairly useful form to land the spoils by half a length. Admittedly, he failed to immediately build on the promise of that effort when fourth on his only subsequent start at Newmarket six weeks ago, but the way he shaped there suggests he'll improve for the run, just keeping on at the one pace under a hands-and-heels ride. Daramethos now makes the switch to handicaps (also wears first-time cheekpieces) and is well worth another chance from an opening BHA mark of 85, with his entry in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot giving hope that he'll prove much better than that in time.

Big Boy Harley - 19:25 Newcastle

Big Boy Harley ran green but still showed plenty of ability when second on his debut at Musselburgh last month. Held up in the early stages, he made good headway entering the final two furlongs and kept going well despite hanging right to pass the post less than a length behind the winner. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to improve with the experience under her belt. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for Big Boy Harley to get off the mark at the second attempt, for all that there are a couple of interesting newcomers in opposition.

Tinker Toy - 19:55 Newcastle

Tinker Toy lost his unbeaten record but still showed improved form when third on his handicap debut at Doncaster in August, where he was beaten just a neck from an opening BHA mark of 90. That was a useful performance and he left the impression he would learn from the experience given that he still showed signs of greenness, while a stronger gallop probably would have helped as well (raced freely). Still relatively unexposed for his age, he is certainly open to further progress and should mount a bold bid to resume winning ways if ready to go after nine months on the sidelines, representing the Roger Varian yard which continues in top form (nine winners in the last 14 days).


Smart Stat

POLAR CLOUD - 18:25 Newcastle
£27.23 - Heather Main's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Daramethos in the 17:55 at Newcastle
Back Big Boy Harley in the 19:25 at Newcastle
Back Tinker Toy in the 19:55 at Newcastle

Newcastle 25th May (1m2f Hcap)

Tuesday 25 May, 5.55pm

Daramethos
Malhoob
Irish Legend
Portfolio
Chase The Dollar
Innse Gall
Newcastle 25th May (5f Nov Stks)

Tuesday 25 May, 7.25pm

Robasta
Big Boy Harley
Dhabab
Perfect Power
Nomasee
Fearby
Royal Emerther
Royal Aclaim
Langton Wold
Laoch Gach La
Newcastle 25th May (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 25 May, 7.55pm

Tinker Toy
Thibaan
Home Before Dusk
Sanaadh
Lasting Legacy
Zwayyan
Baltic Baron
Humbert
