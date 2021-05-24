Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Daramethos - 17:55 Newcastle

Daremethos overcame inexperience to make a successful debut at Chelmsford in November, showing fairly useful form to land the spoils by half a length. Admittedly, he failed to immediately build on the promise of that effort when fourth on his only subsequent start at Newmarket six weeks ago, but the way he shaped there suggests he'll improve for the run, just keeping on at the one pace under a hands-and-heels ride. Daramethos now makes the switch to handicaps (also wears first-time cheekpieces) and is well worth another chance from an opening BHA mark of 85, with his entry in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot giving hope that he'll prove much better than that in time.

No. 2 (3) Daramethos (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85

Big Boy Harley - 19:25 Newcastle

Big Boy Harley ran green but still showed plenty of ability when second on his debut at Musselburgh last month. Held up in the early stages, he made good headway entering the final two furlongs and kept going well despite hanging right to pass the post less than a length behind the winner. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to improve with the experience under her belt. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for Big Boy Harley to get off the mark at the second attempt, for all that there are a couple of interesting newcomers in opposition.

No. 1 (3) Big Boy Harley (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Tinker Toy - 19:55 Newcastle

Tinker Toy lost his unbeaten record but still showed improved form when third on his handicap debut at Doncaster in August, where he was beaten just a neck from an opening BHA mark of 90. That was a useful performance and he left the impression he would learn from the experience given that he still showed signs of greenness, while a stronger gallop probably would have helped as well (raced freely). Still relatively unexposed for his age, he is certainly open to further progress and should mount a bold bid to resume winning ways if ready to go after nine months on the sidelines, representing the Roger Varian yard which continues in top form (nine winners in the last 14 days).