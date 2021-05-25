To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Wednesday evening

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

"...down to an attractive mark and caught the eye despite finishing down the field over this course and distance last time..."

Timeform on Whatwouldyouknow

Gift Horse - 18:50 Wolverhampton

Gift Horse stepped up on her debut and probably should have won when second on her latest outing at Lingfield. She was simply left with too much ground to make up and did well under the circumstances to be beaten just a neck, especially as she was forced to race wide for much of the journey from a poor draw. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the small 'p' attached to her rating denotes that she is likely to prove capable of better still when things pan out more favourably. She can put her experience to good use to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Astrogem - 19:20 Wolverhampton

Astrogem has returned better than ever this season, recording back-to-back wins at Doncaster and Yarmouth. She could hardly have been more impressive when defying a BHA mark of 70 on the last occasion, making all virtually on the bridle to land the spoils by five lengths (had plenty in hand). There is no reason why she won't prove equally effective now back on the all-weather, and it goes without saying that she is potentially very well-in here under just a 5 lb penalty. Provided she continues in the same rich vein of form after only seven days off, then this looks a good opportunity for her to complete the hat-trick.

Whatwouldyouknow - 20:50 Wolverhampton

Whatwouldyouknow is down to an attractive mark and caught the eye despite finishing down the field over this course and distance last time. The early gallop was on the steady side and Whatwouldyouknow could never get on terms after being patiently ridden, ultimately passing the post eight lengths behind the winner. He wasn't given a hard time once it became clear he wasn't going to play a hand in the finish, though, and the way he shaped gives hope that he might be working back to his best. Now back to the same mark as when winning over this C&D in December, he could be worth siding with at rewarding odds.


Smart Stat

ROYAL PLEASURE - 19:50 Wolverhampton
21% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants

