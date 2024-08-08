Thursday Racing Tips: Dashing Donkey still well treated say Timeform

Dashing Donkey still in top form

Temur Khan looks well placed

Gultari can open her account

Dashing Donkey opened his account in straightforward fashion over this course and distance three starts back and he followed up in comfortable fashion returned to this venue over seven furlongs next time.

He was unable to complete a hat-trick at Leicester last month, but he shaped as though still in top form, just not as well positioned racing much closer to the near side than the three that finished in front of him.

Dashing Donkey finished with running left at the line and, given he's looked an improved performer of late, he's well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped, particularly returned to this venue.

Recommended Bet Back Dashing Donkey in the 16:45 Yarmouth SBK 5/2

Temur Khan is now a nine-year-old, so he is well into the veteran stage of his career, but in that time he has taken especially well to Brighton, recording no less than four wins over this course and distance.

None of those have come at a high level, either in low-level handicaps or classified events, but he is clearly very effective round here, and he produced his best effort of the year when resuming winning ways at Lingfield last time.

He wasn't disgraced in what was a strong race for the grade on his previous start and confirmed the promise of that effort to defy odds of 16/1. Temur Khan impressed with his attitude that day, too, produced to lead inside the final furlong and always holding the short-priced favourite in second.

This race doesn't look any deeper, so this looks a good bit of placing by Tony Carroll, and he again looks the one to beat chasing his fifth course and distance win.

Recommended Bet Back Temur Khan in the 16:30 Brighton SBK 13/8

William Haggas can boast a strike rate of 27% at Yarmouth over the last five seasons and his sole runner on the card, Gultari, has seemingly been well placed to open her account.

She has shown improved form in handicaps this year, running her best race to date when runner-up at Leicester last time, taking a strong hold and leading briefly over a furlong out but her earlier exertions seemingly told in the finish.

There isn't much pace in this race on paper, so there is a possibility she could get an easy lead, and she is more than capable of winning a race of this nature on what she has shown so far.