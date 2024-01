A Taunton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Taunton Nap - 14:25 - Back Keep Running

No. 1 Keep Running (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 118

Keep Running fell on his chasing debut and first start for Warren Greatrex (previously with Harry Whittington) here in November but showed he's likely to make up into a better chaser than hurdler when runner-up to the reopposing Dr T J Eckleburg at Ludlow last month.

Keep Running was beaten half a length after rallying well up the run-in, but he pulled a long way clear of the rest, leaving the impression that he's on a decent mark in this sphere.

He meets the winner on 4 lb better terms than at Ludlow and, entitled to improve further over fences, he can reverse the form.

Taunton Next Best - 15:00 - Back Zoffee

No. 7 Zoffee SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 119

Zoffee hasn't run over jumps since November 2021 but he's shown useful form on the Flat since then, posting a number of creditable efforts in big-field handicaps, and he looks well treated on his return to hurdling.

The form he showed during a short stint over hurdles - prior to a largely underwhelming spell over fences - also suggests that a mark of 119 could underestimate him.

He has been given time since finishing down the field in the Cesarewitch in October and looks interesting on his return to hurdling and first start for Olly Murphy.