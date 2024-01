A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 19:00 - Back The Caltonian

No. 1 (9) The Caltonian SBK 7/5 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Linda Perratt

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

The Caltonian is having a productive winter and made it three wins for this all-weather campaign when registering an authoriative success over six furlongs here 11 days ago.

The Caltonian had looked unlucky when runner-up at Wolverhampton on his penultimate outing as he was short of room in the straight, but he gained compensation in style here last time, comfortably drawing two and a quarter lengths clear after impressing with how he moved through the race.

The way The Caltonian travelled is encouraging for his prospects back at five furlongs - he was a close-up third over this course and distance three starts ago - and he can defy an 8 lb rise in the weights for his recent win.

Newcastle Next Best - 15:55 - Back Sparkling Spirit

No. 8 (3) Sparkling Spirit SBK 7/2 EXC 1.02 Trainer: Adrian Keatley

Jockey: Kyle McHugh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 55

Sparkling Spirit is still searching for a first win but she shaped well when third at Kempton last time and looks up to taking advantage of a sliding mark.

Sparkling Spirit, who was fited with blinkers for the first time at Kempton, travelled well, led over two furlongs out but was headed approaching the final 100 yards and was ultimately beaten two and a half lengths.

She proved competitive for long enough to suggest that she's up to winning a similar event and her chance is helped by a further 1 lb ease in the weights.