No. 10 (12) She's Quality (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Jack W. Davison, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

"This Group 1 looks ripe for picking and hopefully She's Quality is the one to stick her hand up and pluck away first, as I love the angle of her stepping down back to 6f. And the case that I made for her on Monday stands in full.

"Basically, she has looked a non-stayer in her two attempts over 7f so far, including in the Group 1 Moyglare last time when sent off a 33/1 chance, and a patient, stalking ride over 6f in a well-run contest could well see this strong-traveller take the necessary big leap forward."

Play each way if you want (the Sportsbook are now paying four places at 25/1) but I will go with 30.0 or bigger with the Exchange - she could well be a big drifter on the day given her profile, so you may even want to Saturday to back her - and I will look at the Without Favourite lines for her when those markets appear on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.

Back She's Quality @ 30.0 or bigger on Exchange Bet now

No. 5 (8) River Tiber (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

"Winner of a very good Coventry, he had a well publicised setback before the Morny last time, so we were very happy with his third to Vandeek there, beaten just over 2 lengths.

"He wasn't at peak fitness, and I thought he shaped very well in the circumstances. I would expect him to get a lot closer to the winner here, and I'd say we had a very fair shot at winning this Group 1. He's in good shape."

River Tiber @ 3.185/40 Bet now

No. 19 (34) Merlin The Wizard SBK 14/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 96

"Merlin The Wizard produced his best effort yet when winning a handicap over a mile on the July course at Newmarket last month. He benefitted from a well-judged waiting ride that day and the form has been boosted with the runner-up going close in a competitive Racing League handicap at Wolverhampton.

"This sort of race promises to suit him well, as pace and cover in front of him is what he wants and few races tend to deliver as much of that as this race. The slightly longer trip is also likely to suit, as will the prevailing ground. He looks overpriced."

Back Merlin The Wizard e-w @ 20/1 Bet now

The final Group race on the first day is the Prix Dollar at 16:43 over just short of a mile and a quarter.

The winners of a Group 2, Horizon Dore 11/8 and Dettori's mount Jack Darcy 12/1, are penalised 2lb which gives Erevann 11/2 a chance of beating them.

The Aga Khan's colt has been running in the highest grade this summer, coming fourth in the Moulin last time, sixth in the Prix Jacques Le Marois, and fifth in the Prix d'Ispahan.

He is a class act as is the three-year-old American Flag 5/1 who we've not seen since he met trouble in running in the French Derby.

He was unplaced when odds-on for the French 2,000 before that.

Ancient Rome 11/1 is worth considering if you want one at double-figure odds. He has won both his starts since his move from Andre Fabre to Charlie Hills and goes particularly well for Jamie Spencer.

Those are the five with the best form, and I'm siding with the one that's won his last three, Horizon Dore, to beat the one that's one his last two, Ancient Rome.

Back Horizon Dore @ 11/8 Bet now

