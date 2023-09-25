Back She’s Quality @ 50/151.00 win-only in Cheveley Park Stakes with the Sportsbook at 14:25 at Newmarket on Saturday
STAKED: 172
RETURNS: 163.3
P AND L: -9.3
PREVIOUS (from March 26 2022 -April 15 2023)
Staked: 436
Returns: 643.6
P/L: +207.6
All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness
ANTE POST -19
