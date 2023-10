Blueking d'Oroux is Paul Nicholls' best chance of the day

Tony Calvin's stand-in James Mackie fancies Lord Accord

Want expert insight to help you decide where to put your money? Read on as Paul Nicholls discusses his best chance as part of his exclusive Betfair column. Meanwhile on the tipping front, Betting.Betfair horse racing editor James Mackie stands in for Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake shares his best bets.

No. 2 Blueking D'oroux (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Paul Nicholls: "His first two starts for us had me tearing my hair out but he turned inside out after a wind op mid season and surprised us by winning a competitive handicap at Ascot at 50-1, beating his more fancied stable mate Afadil.

"Twelve days later he ran his best race to date under a 7lbs penalty against older horses in another hot race at Aintree where he was arguably in front too soon. I hope there is more to come from Blueking d'Oroux who is the top rated horse in this race.



"He is my Best chance of the day. I'm expecting another decent run from a horse with potential."

Kevin Blake: "All of what Dancing Gemini has done so far should be contextualised by his pedigree. Being by Camelot out of an Australia mare, he shouldn't be doing as much as he has over seven furlongs at this stage of his career. His pedigree and the way he shapes suggests this longer trip can only bring about more improvement.

"This will be the softest ground he has encountered, but he would appeal as being better equipped than most of these to handle it.

"All told, one can hopefully get a good feel for which way I'm leaning from the above essay, but just so there isn't any doubt, here is my best estimate of what the finish might look like."

1: Dancing Gemini

2: Ancient Wisdom

3: Diego Velazquez

No. 9 Lord Accord (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 132



James Mackie: "My best bet of the day on Saturday comes in the 14:25 at jumps racing HQ with the Neil Mulholland trained Lord Accord primed to land back to back renewals of this race.



"This event looks to have been targeted by the yard with his early season form throughout the last few years considerably better than that after the turn of the year.



"A winner of this race last term off a mark of 131, he heads here having already had a prep run when fourth of nine over hurdles behind the talented Hyland at Warwick.



"Having won this event, he then went to Wincanton and should have won the Badger Beer Handicap Chase off 5lb higher, only smacking the last and allowing the superstar Frodon to battle away and take the event with Lord Accord settling for second.



"Not so good the rest of that season it saw his handicap mark drop down to something more suitable and now back at Cheltenham trying to defend his title in the race he won last season with any amount in hand, he should go close off just 1lb higher."

No. 1 Pay The Piper (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Ann Hamilton

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 141

Daryl Carter: "Pay The Piper - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looked in good nick at Wetherby on his reappearance before unseating at halfway, and he is taken to get back to winning ways at the chief expense of Gold Des Boi, whom he had held twice last season.

"Ann Hamilton's runner is the form horse in this field with a line through Gold Des Boi, tying in both Cedar's Hill and Bollingerandkrug, suggesting he has the beating of that trio.

"There's little doubt his rating is well within reach, having been a ready winner at Musselburgh off five pounds lower (Gold Des Bois 5th) and going agonisingly close at Doncaster off of today's mark (Gold Des Boi 4th). Another piece of form adds to the theory he is on a workable mark, having off 140 in a Novice Handicap Chase at Wetherby in 2021 when beaten a neck by Midnight River, who is now rated 21 lbs higher.

"The selection is best during the early part of the season. Pay The Piper should take plenty of beating in this company back to 2m with a good time figure under his belt when last at this venue behind Dreams Of Home despite a less-than-ideal round of jumping (Cedar Hill in sixth), so with stiffer tasks likely down the line, he gets a good vote of confidence back under Danny McMenamin."

