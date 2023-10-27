Back Lord Accord to win the 14:25 at Cheltenham @ 9/25.30 1pt win
Back Pay The Piper to win the 14:39 at Kelso @ 5/23.50 2pt win
Back Ballymount Boy to win the 14:45 at Doncaster @ 9/43.25 3pt win
Back Party Business to win the 15:00 at Cheltenham @ 16/117.00 0.5pt e/w (6 places)
Since Jan 1st 2023 - Updated Monthly - Next update November 1st
Advised Stakes = +69.5pts ROI 6.75%
BSP = +76.4pts ROI +7.4%
The Betfair Sportsbook is giving customers a free bet on racing multiples every weekend in October. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.