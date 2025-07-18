Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newbury and Market Rasen

Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight

Tips from Katie Midwinter, Sam Turner and more experts

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

I've been banging the Enfjaar drum for a while now and I suspect Saturday could finally be the day he gets back on track having taken the John Smith's Cup around this time last year.

The Listed Steventon Stakes looks a decent renewal, but there are no world beaters in there and Roger Varian's charge wasn't seen to best effect when fourth in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot last time.

He wouldn't have won that day but would certainly have been closer with a better run through, and that's far from the first time he's suffered a lack of luck since taking that big handicap on the Knavesmire last summer.

The five-year-old ended up further than ideal when second on his next run after that win at York and then ended up caught wide when only fifth in the Strensall back at York after.

There'll probably come a time when the excuses will wear thin, but for now I'm more than happy to take them at face value and Saturday could be the day we get to see the Enfjaar who looked a stakes horse in the making when impressing in handicap company in 2024.

Recommended Bet Back Enfjaar to win 13:50 Newbury SBK 5/2

1 Kihavah J: Danny McMenamin

Danny McMenamin T: Adrian Keatley

Adrian Keatley F: 1/2239- SBK 5/1

EXC 7.6

It is of course high summer and the middle of the flat racing season, so lets focus on Market Rasen!

The Lincolnshire venue plays host to their big day with the Summer Hurdle and Summer Plate dominating the card and I fancy Kihavah to go one better and land the former event for trainer Adrian Keatley.

The selection has improved on the level since he was a shade unfortunate not to collect this prize 12 months ago and many will recall his rather unlucky defeat on the flat at Newmarket's Guineas meeting when he was trapped on the rail for an eternity in the staying handicap won by Story Horse.

With the presence of a number of front-runners, there looks to be a healthy pace to aim at for rider Danny McMenamin and four completed runs at the track have produced the form figures of 8212 for the selection, with the eighth drawing one of the longest explanations to the stewards known to man.

Recommended Bet Back Kihavah, Each-Way 4 Places, in 14:40 Market Rasen SBK 5/1

Dual Listed winner Fair Angellica has recorded success at Stakes level in both Deauville and Salisbury, and has previously finished a creditable fourth to Great Generation in a Group Three contest. She was well beaten in her previous outing at this level, when featuring in the Chipcase Stakes at Newcastle last month, but has the ability to bounce back and shouldn't be discounted for Group One winning trained Richard Hughes.

The four-year-old filly has a bit to find on ratings with most of her rivals, but she remains open to further progression and the forecast rain would be in her favour. Under Finley Marsh, Fair Angellia can make her presence felt in this field, and she makes each-way appeal at odds of 12/113.00 as she seeks a seventh win.

Recommended Bet Back Fair Angellica E/W in 14:57 Newbury SBK 12/1

Most of the runners in the Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen are exposed chasers but a notable exception is Irish raider Ballysax Hank who still has the potential to improve moving into handicap company over fences for the first time.

The six-year-old had his first start since joining Gavin Cromwell early this year and has been placed in big fields over hurdles on his last couple of runs, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag after shaping well at Bellewstown last time. But prior to that he had three runs over fences, which included winning a beginners chase at Downpatrick in March.

Back over fences, Ballysax Hank heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the 'p' indicating further improvement to come. The booking of Harry Cobden looks significant too, with the jockey bidding to win this race for the third year in a row.

Recommended Bet Back Ballysax Hank in the 15:12 at Market Rasen SBK 10/3

I like Kamakameleon as an each-way shot here at 16/117.00 with the four places for Cunha who is operating at a 33% strike-rate in the last two weeks with 6-18. Andrew Balding's record at Newbury combined with Sands Of Spain's Newcastle win, I am tempted to throw him in here at 25/126.00 as another each-way shot too with the four places.

Raakeb with more established form is also worth considering from stall eight purely on his Coventry Stakes run behind that Gstaad beast.

Havana Hurricane on form and ratings is there to win, but I'd rather have the each-way darts at the two bigger prices as the bet.

1) Havana Hurricane

2) Kamakameleon

3) Sands Of Spain

4) Raakeb

Recommended Bet Back Kamakameleon in the 15:30 at Newbury E/W SBK 16/1