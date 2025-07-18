Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a trio of best bets on ITV

Enfjaar can take Newbury opener

Nicholls' hurdler to come out on top at Rasen

Irish raider fancied in the big handicap chase

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

I've been banging the Enfjaar drum for a while now and I suspect Saturday could finally be the day he gets back on track having taken the John Smith's Cup around this time last year.

The Listed Steventon Stakes looks a decent renewal, but there are no world beaters in there and Roger Varian's charge wasn't seen to best effect when fourth in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot last time.

He wouldn't have won that day but would certainly have been closer with a better run through, and that's far from the first time he's suffered a lack of luck since taking that big handicap on the Knavesmire last summer.

The five-year-old ended up further than ideal when second on his next run after that win at York and then ended up caught wide when only fifth in the Strensall back at York after.

There'll probably come a time when the excuses will wear thin, but for now I'm more than happy to take them at face value and Saturday could be the day we get to see the Enfjaar who looked a stakes horse in the making when impressing in handicap company in 2024.

Recommended Bet Back Enfjaar to win 13:50 Newbury SBK 5/2

It's probably going to be wise to tread warily with the rest of the Newbury card on ITV given the potential of heavy thunderstorms throughout the day, so instead we'll switch our attention to the summer jumps card at Market Rasen.

The Lincolnshire venue may also be hit by the storms but one who shouldn't be concerned if the ground turns on the soft side will be Paul Nicholls' Brave Knight in this class 2 handicap hurdle. Trained on the flat by Sir Mark Prescott, the son of Sir Percy won a pair of handicaps in 2023 and was a good second on soft ground at Sandown that same year.

He reeled off a hat-trick of hurdle wins last summer after joining the Ditcheat outfit and then was far from disgraced when pitched into Grade 2 company at Cheltenham in October, finishing fourth to Valgrand.

The selection hasn't been seen over timber since then but has had a couple of runs on the flat this summer to sharpen him up, while he was also given a breathing operation before the first of those.

A mark of 127 in his first handicap over hurdles looks workable and we also have six places to go at on the Sportsbook, making Brave Knight an enticing each-way selection.

Recommended Bet Back Brave Knight, Each-Way, in 14:40 Market Rasen SBK 11/2

The Summer Plate Handicap Chase is the highlight of an excellent card at Market Rasen and it can go to Irish raider Ballysax Hank, who is still unexposed as a chaser having had just three starts in that sphere.

The six-year-old was off the mark over fences on the middle of three starts in the spring and has run a couple of fine races in defeat in competitive handicap hurdles since then. Back over the bigger obstacles now, he looks to have been tuned up perfectly for this race.

He also has the hood back on for Saturday's assignment after it was left off on his most recent outing, while the booking of Harry Cobden looks a big positive one who can be a bit keen through his races.

The combination of the refitted hood, Cobden's soft hands and a race that should be run at a good clip ought to see him travel nicely, while he could well be ahead of the handicapper from a mark of 128 on just his fourth start over fences.